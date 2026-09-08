One Of The Highest-Rated Pot Roast Seasonings Doubles As A Must-Have For Steaks

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A good steak should stand alone. Its juice, tenderness, and savory flavor often give it all the pizzazz it needs. But sometimes, you need to add a little something to enhance its natural deliciousness. That's where steak seasoning comes into play, more specifically, Lindberg-Snider Porterhouse & Roast Seasoning. There are plenty of options on the market, often consisting of black pepper, garlic powder, and salt, but this one is one of our favorites. Ironically, it isn't even a steak seasoning at all — it's actually for pot roast.

That's right! Out of the 12 best store-bought pot roast seasonings we've tried, our winner is also amazing on steaks. The Lindberg-Snider Porterhouse & Roast Seasoning is a blend of salt and black pepper, granulated garlic and onion, cornmeal, oregano, celery seed, and herbs like parsley and rosemary. Our reviewer liked that its flavor is simple and balanced, that it comes in a regular spice shaker, and that it pleases almost every palate and taste preference. Plus, it's not too salty, and the cornmeal acts as a thickener, creating a crispy exterior.

Overall, our reviewer said it's an ideal all-in-one seasoning. For home chefs, in particular, it's the perfect everyday blend worth keeping on hand. You can put it on more than just roasts. It'll also taste great on various cuts of steak, different meats like chicken, and even vegetables. Sure, you could probably make this blend yourself with spices you have on hand, but the convenience, plus the inclusion of silicon dioxide to prevent clumping, make it a pantry staple.