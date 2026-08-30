12 Best Store-Bought Pot Roast Seasoning Packets, According To Reviews

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Store-bought pot roast seasoning packets are not only a handy seasoning shortcut, but trying some of the ones reviewers like most may have you deciding you need them every time. One nice thing about these seasoning packets is that you don't have to consult a recipe or your memory to figure out which spices you need. Plus, there's no need to keep a large spice cabinet full of ingredients or try to figure out what ingredients to add to upgrade your pot roast this time.

With the right seasoning packet, making a roast suddenly becomes almost foolproof and something you might decide to make more regularly. You just pour it over your pot roast and veggies, add water, and let the spice mix work its magic while you cook your pot roast low and slow. Not only do some of these serve as a seasoning, but some have ingredients that also help create a gravy for the roast. Some are good enough that people panic when they can't find them because they're accustomed to using them to make a weekly roast.

There are quite a few pot roast seasonings out there, but not all of them are created equal. These are the 12 that were the most popular and had the highest customer reviews. So, we feel fairly confident that you could try any of these pot roast seasoning packets and be happy with the results, since they represent the best available.