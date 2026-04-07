This Deli Sandwich-Inspired Twist Makes Loaded Baked Potatoes Even Better

The middle ground between a loaded baked potato and a Reuben is clearly a special meal, but the root of the idea is much larger than just this one combination — you're only here scratching the surface of the merger between loaded baked potatoes and deli favorites.The biggest concern with turning a sandwich into a baked potato is that you need to start with a recipe that has enough moisture to keep the mixture from coming out dry and mealy. As such, the next obvious place to turn is an Italian meatball sandwich.

With hearty meatballs, hefty scoops of tomato sauce, and plenty of melted mozzarella on top, you have the perfect combination for a one-dish baked potato dinner. It is also a flexible recipe, and anything you might use to upgrade a meatball sub — like sweet bell peppers, caramelized onions, or spicy pickled peppers — can easily be added to the mix. As a warning, this next idea is going to be a controversial one, but it is not without precedent. If the Reuben and the meatball sub baked potatoes worked for you, you should also consider taking inspiration from the tuna melt.

The idea of tuna salad on a baked potato might sound a bit strange, but the Brits are all about it. Make your favorite tuna mixture — like Michelle McGlinn's French-inspired tuna salad recipe — stir that into the tender center of the potato, then top with cheese and broil. Don't knock it until you try it; Creamy tuna and melted cheese make a better potato topping than you might think. If you're skeptical, start with the Reuben potato. Once you see how good that is, you'll be dishing up tuna melt baked potatoes in no time.