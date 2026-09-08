Transform Taco Tuesday Into A Dump-And-Bake Casserole That Cooks In Under 30 Minutes

Taco Tuesday started as an ad campaign in the 1980s to bring customers into Taco John's on the slowest day of the week. Since then, it has become something of an unofficial mid-week holiday. However, if your tacos — with their seasoned ground beef, cheddar, and lettuce in a hard corn shell — are starting to feel ho-hum week after week, you can turn the tables. Try taking the all the ingredients and making them into a dump-and-bake casserole instead.

Brown a pound of ground beef with chopped onion and taco seasoning, then add a jar of salsa and simmer it until it's absorbed. Stir in black beans, corn, and cheddar cheese, and combine. Place corn chips in the bottom of a casserole dish, put the mixture over the top, and bake until the cheese has melted and the casserole has heated through. When it's out of the oven, it can be served topped with fresh chopped tomatoes, sour cream, cilantro, lettuce, and green onion.

A distant cousin to an elevated seven-layer dip recipe, taco casserole combines your favorite Taco Tuesday flavors into one baking dish. Easier than assembling your own tacos, the servings of this dish can be scooped right onto a plate. For those in a time crunch, it conveniently comes together in under 30 minutes. Bonus: It's easy to clean up, since it's basically a one-pot meal.