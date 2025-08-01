14 Products That Will Seriously Upgrade Taco Tuesdays
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether Taco Tuesday is a weekly tradition in your home or just an occasional excuse to enjoy a delicious taco dinner towards the beginning of the week, you want your meal to be enjoyable and tasty. Many people often find themselves wondering why tacos taste better at a restaurant than at home. There are several potential explanations for this, but one key reason can relate to the overall experience. When you dine at a restaurant, you're getting more of an authentic experience, with all the tools and products specifically designed for enjoying those tacos.
However, that enjoyable experience doesn't have to be limited solely to dining out at a restaurant. With the right products to upgrade your Taco Tuesday experience — and brushing up on your cooking skills to avoid making some of the most common taco-making mistakes — you'll be amazed at what you can accomplish. Ahead, we've rounded up a list of products that will deliver this upgraded experience to make you and your guests feel like you're eating at a restaurant. The products featured below were selected because of their ability to help with either making, serving, or eating tacos. In addition to looking for a range of products to assist with these different areas, we also looked at customer reviews to make sure that we were choosing products that are highly rated by real users.
ArtHome taco holders (4-pack)
Trying to fill a taco shell — especially more than one at a time — isn't easy with a standard plate. The shell won't stay standing upright, so all the fillings you add spill out before you get a chance to add any more. These ArtHome taco holders are designed to combat that problem and make it easy to fill your taco with everything you want without it spilling out. The holders feature a zig-zag-like design, offering a spot to hold up to three tacos at a time. So, you can walk up to your Taco Tuesday taco bar set up, make your tacos to your liking, and then return to the table to enjoy them. The set comes with four stainless steel holders. The holders are even oven and grill-safe, so you can heat up your creations for an even tastier treat.
Reviewers have a lot of nice things to share about these taco holders. They are pleased with the design and how it allows their tacos to remain upright. Overall, reviewers also find that these holders are well-made and easy to clean.
Purchase the ArtHome taco holders (4-pack) at Amazon for $21.99 (on sale from $14.97)
Dexas microwavable tortilla warmer
There are several reasons why you should always warm your tortillas for soft tacos or burritos. Warm tortillas are easier to bend, help ensure the cheese gets slightly melty, and offer a more enjoyable texture. The only problem is that heating tortillas in the oven can take a long time. Well, get the Dexas microwavable tortilla warmer to eliminate the need to heat up the oven and wait several minutes. With this handy tool, you can heat up to eight tortillas in as little as 30 seconds. You can even use it to warm up frozen tortillas (it will just take slightly longer). The tortilla warmer is made from a durable plastic material with a granite pattern. It offers a stay-cool silicone handle on the lid to make it easier to remove your warm tortillas.
With a majority of 4- and 5-star reviews, this microwaveable tortilla warmer from Dexas looks to be an excellent buy. Reviewers share that it works as described, keeping their tortillas warm until they're ready to enjoy them. They also appreciate how easy it is to use, since all you have to do is put the tortillas in it and pop it in the microwave for a few seconds.
Purchase the Dexas microwavable tortilla warmer at Amazon for $12.99
Lifewit taco bar serving set
When you're setting up a taco bar so that your guests can add all of their favorite toppings to their beef or shredded chicken tacos, you want to make sure those toppings stay at the right temperature. Your guests aren't going to want to add warm guacamole or cheese that is starting to melt from the heat to their shells, are they? The Lifewit taco bar serving set can help you ensure that the contents of your taco bar stay cool and ready for your guests. Its design features a large rectangular base that you can fill with ice cubes to keep the contents of the five smaller containers above it at the right temperature. In addition to the five removable compartments, this set also includes five spoons, two tongs, and one scoop.
If you ask customers what they think about this taco bar serving set from Lifewit, you're likely to hear a lot of praise. Reviewers appreciate the overall design and how they can add ice under their condiment and topping containers to keep everything cool. They're also impressed with how well it is able to retain ice to keep their food chilled for a long time.
Purchase the Lifewit taco bar serving set at Amazon for $28.99 (on sale from $26.99)
Farberware nylon meat and potato masher
Do you find that browning the ground meat is one of the worst parts of making tacos? Getting it to break up evenly can be a pain. Let the Farberware nylon meat and potato masher simplify your life. It features a special, five-blade design that helps break apart ground beef quickly and easily to ensure it gets evenly browned. It can be a real game-changer as you prepare an easy ground beef street taco recipe. The tool features a BPA-free nylon head, so you won't have to worry about it scratching your skillet. It is also heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher-safe.
The vast majority of reviewers have awarded this meat masher with a 5-star rating. In their reviews, several customers shared how easy and effective this tool is for separating ground meat when browning it. Many users are so pleased with its performance — and its relatively low purchase price — that they describe it as a good value for the money.
Purchase the Farberware nylon meat and potato masher at Amazon for $11.31
Norpro Spoon-ita taco spoon
If you find that you're always making a mess trying to get the meat into your taco shell, then the Norpro Spoon-ita taco spoon might be one tool to add to your Taco Tuesday collection. Its short and wide head is specially shaped for adding meat to a taco shell with minimal mess. In addition to working well for the taco meat, you could also pick up a few extra spoons to use for some other fillings that never seem to get evenly distributed, such as the sour cream.
Most users are glad that they decided to give this little spoon from Norpro a try. Several mention that it is much easier and less messy to use than standard spoons when filling a taco. They note that its wide and slim design fits perfectly into the shell. Customers are also generally impressed with the overall quality of the spoon.
Purchase the Norpro Spoon-ita taco spoon at Amazon for $6.73
Gorilla Grip mortar and pestle set
Whipping up a batch of crave-worthy guacamole is certainly one way to elevate your Taco Tuesday. However, if you want your recipe to turn out properly — or want to recreate that tableside guac that fancy restaurants offer — then you'll need the right tools to make it. This Gorilla Grip mortar and pestle set might be just what you want. Made from 100% natural granite, the set is attractive, durable, and food safe. Because it is made from granite, the grinding pestle is heavy-duty to help you easily work through the different ingredients for a smooth and delicious finished product.
If you're looking for a mortar and pestle set, many customers would likely recommend trying this model from Gorilla Grip. Several are impressed with its overall weight and quality, saying that the granite gives it a heavy-duty and solid feel. They also appreciate how well the pestle works when grinding and combining ingredients.
Purchase the Gorilla Grip mortar and pestle set at Amazon for $39.99
Dowan rotatable serving tray and platters
Take a look at this Dowan rotatable serving tray and platters if you want everyone to be able to build their tacos from the comfort of their seats. The rotating base holds six containers, providing you with enough space to lay out several of the best additions to elevate your tacos. Guests can rotate the turntable to easily reach the topping they want. There is one round center container, which could be ideal for holding sour cream or guacamole, and five outer containers that you could fill with cheese, tomatoes, peppers, onions, fresh herbs, or your other preferred toppings. Each container is made from porcelain and is safe for the microwave, oven, and dishwasher.
Most customers are happy with this rotating serving tray and platters set from Dowan. They like the lazy Susan feature and how it makes it easy for everyone around the table to get at the toppings and sides that they want to enjoy with their taco. Several customers also share that the dishwasher-safe dishes are easy to clean.
Purchase the Dowan rotatable serving tray and platters at Amazon for $46.99 (on sale from $41.99)
Hinmay mini serving tongs (set of 3)
If you're setting up any sort of taco bar or even using a lazy Susan with different compartments to hold toppings, you will need some tongs to move those toppings to the tacos. This set of three mini serving tongs from Hinmay is just right for this task. Each of the tongs in the set is only 7 inches long, making it a good size to use for smaller toppings. The tongs feature a durable silicone head, are heat-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and go in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.
By and large, customers seem to like these mini tongs from Hinmay. They say that they work well and feel very sturdy. Several customers also share that they like that the tools come in a range of color combinations.
Purchase the Hinmay mini serving tongs (set of 3) at Amazon for $13.88 (on sale from $8.98)
Victorinox Swiss classic tomato knife
Have you ever tried to cut tomatoes with a standard chef's knife or paring knife? If so, you've probably dealt with the frustration of squishing as the blade struggles to properly pierce the skin. The trick to dicing your tomatoes for your toppings bar is to use a serrated knife, such as the Victorinox Swiss classic tomato knife. The serrated blade is better able to saw through the tomato skin without crushing or squishing it. This knife is made from carbon stainless steel, offers a textured handle to help you maintain a comfortable grip, and provides a balanced feel in the hand.
Reviewers speak highly of this tomato knife, sharing that its serrated blades are nice and sharp to easily slice through the skin of a tomato and other fruits. Many reviewers also bring up the lightweight design and how comfortable it is to hold in their hands.
Purchase the Victorinox Swiss classic tomato knife at Amazon for $9.75
Victoria cast iron tortilla press
Have you been searching for the best tips for making homemade tortillas for Taco Tuesday and beyond? If you have, you might have learned that investing in a tortilla press is the way to go. This Victoria cast iron tortilla press is a top model to consider. The cast iron construction means that it heats evenly, is free of forever chemicals, and is highly durable. The press can make tortillas with a diameter of up to 8 inches. It features a relatively compact footprint, making it easy to stash in a cabinet between uses.
Most customers are glad that they purchased this cast iron tortilla press from Victoria. They like that it enables them to make delicious homemade tortillas whenever they want. A few reviewers question its quality, sharing that the handle to their press broke off after only a few uses.
Purchase the Victoria cast iron tortilla press at Amazon for $26.99 (on sale from $19.79)
Gorilla Grip meat claws
Whether you're looking to prepare shredded chicken tacos or any of your other favorite shredded chicken recipes, you need the right tool to help you shred the chicken with ease. Consider the Gorilla Grip meat claws for this need. These sharp "claws" feature stainless steel construction to easily cut through cooked chicken, leaving it perfectly shredded and ready to season for your tacos. The claws feature an ergonomic handle to keep your hands comfortable as you transform a whole chicken breast into something ready to pile onto your tacos.
These meat claws from Gorilla Grip come backed by a lot of satisfied customers. Many note that they appreciate the overall design and how easy and effective the claws work when shredding meat for tacos, barbecue sandwiches, and more. They also like the comfortable grip that the handles offer to keep their hands from getting fatigued as they work.
Purchase the Gorilla Grip meat claws at Amazon for $15.99 (on sale from $8.98)
Salsa Master salsa maker
Whip up your go-to fire-roasted salsa recipe to serve alongside your tacos with the Salsa Master salsa maker. The manual food processor uses a surgical stainless steel chopping blade to easily cut through the tomatoes and other ingredients you add to the 5-cup bowl. Once your ingredients are added to the bowl, simply attach the lid and use the knob to make the inner blade spin. You can control how coarsely or finely you chop the ingredients to ensure that your salsa comes out as chunky or smooth as you'd prefer.
Customers love using this little manual food press when preparing homemade salsa. They share that the blades work very well for chopping and incorporating the various ingredients together. Users also find that this little manual machine makes quick work of chopping up tomatoes and other ingredients, leaving them with delicious salsa in no time.
Purchase the Salsa Master salsa maker at Amazon for $25.99
Nostalgia tortilla bowl maker
One way to upgrade Taco Tuesday is to swap out a taco shell for a more exciting taco bowl. With the Nostalgia tortilla bowl maker, you can do precisely that. This small electric appliance takes only one to three minutes to take a standard tortilla and turn it into a crispy bowl. You simply need to press the tortilla into the shell and then wait as it cooks before adding your favorite meats and fillings. In addition to using this to make tacos for your main meal, you could also consider using it to create an elevated dessert. Brush each tortilla with some cinnamon sugar and use it as a bowl for ice cream or mini fruit parfaits.
Most reviewers have positive feedback to share about his tortilla bowl maker. They like that it lets them make crispy and delicious tacos with minimal time and effort on their part. However, some reviewers are not as impressed. They question the value of the tortilla bowl maker, saying that it isn't very well built and that it can get really hot as it cooks and may burn your hand.
Purchase the Nostalgia tortilla bowl maker at Amazon for $24.99
McCormick premium taco seasoning mix
You can't make tacos without seasoning, so don't forget to add a container of McCormick premium taco seasoning mix to your cart as well. Made with a mix of garlic, onion, pepper, oregano, and chili, you can add the seasoning to ground beef, pork, chicken, and other meats. Its ingredients list doesn't include any MSG or artificial flavorings. Because this is sold in a large container, instead of the pouch that many other taco seasonings come in, it makes it easier for you to customize the taste of your taco meat. You can use a heavy hand if you prefer your meat to have a stronger and spicier flavor, or you can just add a few gentle shakes for a milder taste. With the large container, you can also experiment with some unexpected ways to use taco seasoning, such as using it as a steak rub or kicking the flavor of your pasta salad up a notch.
An overwhelming majority of reviewers have given this a 4- or 5-star rating. These customers are overall pleased with the flavor of this mix. They say that it is perfect for making tacos, but that it can also be used for a range of other cooking needs. Customers also appreciate the bottle size, saying that it is a good value for the money, given how much you get and how good it tastes.
Purchase the McCormick premium taco seasoning mix at Amazon for $12.29
Methodology
When choosing the products to feature for this roundup, we considered the various steps that are required to prepare, serve, and eat tacos. We looked for products that could help with each of these steps — from browning the meat to filling the taco shell itself and everything in between. Once we had a large selection of potential products to include, we worked to narrow down the list to focus on the best of the best.
To do so, we evaluated customer reviews, looking for products that were highly rated by those who have had the opportunity to use them. The number of reviewers contributing to an average star rating was also considered. We looked for products that had at least 100 reviews to give us more faith in the accuracy of the average rating.