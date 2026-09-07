One Easy Ordering Tip Gives Culver's Beef Pot Roast Sandwich A Cookout-Style Makeover

Midwesterners know that Culver's is simply not your average burger chain. Alongside its crispy cheese curds and other unique Culver's sides, the restaurant serves all sorts of different entrees, including a beef pot roast sandwich made of braised meat in a toasted bun. While undoubtedly tasty, this sandwich is served unadorned without a topping or sauce to its name, so you may prefer it to give it a cookout-style twist by adding BBQ sauce.

Every Culver's offers Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce as a condiment, and you can even add it directly to your beef sandwich in the restaurant's app. This is a simple but genius ordering tip to get the best Culver's pot roast sandwich, especially for fans of pulled pork or its less popular yet equally delicious cousin, pulled beef. In fact, Texas-style BBQ pulled beef often uses chuck roast, the exact same cut of meat used in Culver's pot roast sandwich. The chain's shredded beef also has a nice tenderness reminiscent of slow-cooked meat.

Combine the beef with the fluffy bun and thick, sweet, savory, and tangy sauce, and you have a surprisingly authentic-tasting BBQ sandwich with zero work on your part (except for getting to the drive-thru). The sauce also adds some moisture to the beef, in case it's a little on the dry side on the day you order. Culver's also offers plenty of other customizations that can make your sandwich even tastier, including options for those of us who don't really love BBQ sauce.