One Easy Ordering Tip Gives Culver's Beef Pot Roast Sandwich A Cookout-Style Makeover
Midwesterners know that Culver's is simply not your average burger chain. Alongside its crispy cheese curds and other unique Culver's sides, the restaurant serves all sorts of different entrees, including a beef pot roast sandwich made of braised meat in a toasted bun. While undoubtedly tasty, this sandwich is served unadorned without a topping or sauce to its name, so you may prefer it to give it a cookout-style twist by adding BBQ sauce.
Every Culver's offers Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce as a condiment, and you can even add it directly to your beef sandwich in the restaurant's app. This is a simple but genius ordering tip to get the best Culver's pot roast sandwich, especially for fans of pulled pork or its less popular yet equally delicious cousin, pulled beef. In fact, Texas-style BBQ pulled beef often uses chuck roast, the exact same cut of meat used in Culver's pot roast sandwich. The chain's shredded beef also has a nice tenderness reminiscent of slow-cooked meat.
Combine the beef with the fluffy bun and thick, sweet, savory, and tangy sauce, and you have a surprisingly authentic-tasting BBQ sandwich with zero work on your part (except for getting to the drive-thru). The sauce also adds some moisture to the beef, in case it's a little on the dry side on the day you order. Culver's also offers plenty of other customizations that can make your sandwich even tastier, including options for those of us who don't really love BBQ sauce.
More delicious upgrades for your Culver's pot roast sandwich
You can add all sorts of extra toppings to your Culver's BBQ pot roast sandwich to kick it up another notch. For hotheads, sliced jalapeños are one ingredient that improves pulled pork sandwiches, and the same goes for other pulled meats. Culver's pickled jalapeños would add a delicious spicy element to the sweet BBQ sauce on your pot roast sandwich, while the acidity will cut through the rich meat. For a refreshing, tangy crunch without the heat, get your sandwich with regular pickles instead.
Grilled onions are another fan favorite add-in for this Culver's sandwich, and their deep caramelized savoriness would pair wonderfully with BBQ sauce. For a sharper flavor with a crisp texture, raw onions are also available. And if you're down for an unconventional twist, customers recommend putting Swiss cheese on the pot roast sandwich. The mild cheese would add some gooey goodness and a light savory flavor, without tasting so strong that it clashes with the BBQ sauce.
Speaking of cheese, if you've never liked Sweet Baby Ray's sugary, thick sauce, there is another way to upgrade Culver's pot roast sandwich. Try pouring on the chain's famous Wisconsin cheese sauce for a rich, creamy, delightfully messy meal. Just like the BBQ sauce, this addition makes for a less dry sandwich with a more complex taste — with sharp cheddar plus tender braised beef and a fluffy bun to hold it all together.