The Best Local Soda To Try In Every Southern State
Beloved by all ages around the world, sodas are carbonated soft drinks that were likely invented in 18th-century England by a chemist called Joseph Priestley. Enjoyed on their own, with a snack, or as part of a hearty meal, these refreshing beverages span numerous natural and artificial flavors. Some are as common as orange, cola, cherry, or lemon, while others are much more unusual and intriguing, such as pumpkin pie, black garlic, bacon, and pickle juice. No matter your preference, you're already familiar with massive brands like Dr Pepper, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and Fanta. In the United States, it's Coca-Cola that currently holds the top place in the market, according to Rascasse. Let's set those big names aside for a moment and hop on a journey around the American South to discover smaller regional brands. These locally produced sodas have been around for many years (decades, even), and they've earned accolades as well as rave reviews from consumers and critics alike. You can read more about our methodology at the end of the article.
The 16 Southern states are renowned globally for their hospitality as well as flavorful dishes and beverages. They've given us iconic classics like gumbo, fried chicken, and fried green tomatoes, but also banana pudding, bourbon, and sweet tea. From Alabama to West Virginia, here's the selection of unmissable sodas to savor in the Southern region of the U.S.
Alabama: Buffalo Rock Ginger Ale
Buffalo Rock was launched all the way back in 1901. Much like any other carbonated drink of its kind, it was originally designed to relieve upset stomachs, and it continued to thrive even during the Great Depression. Some customers praise it for its crisp, intense taste and love splashing it into their bourbon or Irish whiskey, others swear it can cure many ailments (except a broken heart). One thing is for certain: As soon as Buffalo Rock debuted on Amazon in 2015, it sold out within two days — a remarkable feat.
This no-fat, caffeine-free brand is much stronger and spicier than your typical pale ginger ale. It has a history as a key component of several creative cocktails in the Southeast, including one called the Iron Fashioned, which won a Birmingham bartending competition. Until you give Buffalo Rock a try, be sure to consult our ranking of popular ginger ales. It's also worth mentioning that The Buffalo Rock Company manufactures two other signature soft drinks: the grape-forward Grapico and SunFresh Lemonade.
Arkansas: Grapette Soda
Grapette has been produced in Camden, Arkansas, since 1939 by the Grapette Company (now Grapette International), which is still family-run. It has racked up many fans over the decades thanks to its bold grape flavor and fruity sweetness, and it's now exclusively available nationwide through Walmart stores. Though it's potent enough on its own, you might as well incorporate it into your cocktail, or mix it with fresh lime or lemon juice at your festive gathering.
Grapette was spotlighted on "Unwrapped," once one of the most popular shows on Food Network. Arkansas Living Magazine hails the drink as "a pop pioneer," while other local publications recognize it as one of the country's top-selling beverages from the 1940s to the 1960s. Meanwhile, in 1947, the company launched Orangette, its second flagship soda.
Delaware: Dominion Root Beer
This sharp craft root beer is pleasantly balanced with subtle honey notes. Though it was first launched in Ashburn, Virginia, the Old Dominion Brewing Company (later Fordham and Dominion Brewing Company, which was shut down in 2023) produced this root beer in Dover, Delaware. Today, this alcohol-free, caffeine-free, and fat-free drink is available in other states like Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Florida. It's currently brewed and sold by Heavy Seas Beer, using the same traditional recipe that was originally sourced from the Library of Congress. The drink is sweetened with Virginia honey and pure sugarcane. If you'd like to try Heavy Seas' alcoholic lineup, visit its taproom in Halethorpe, Maryland.
People generally praise its subtle honeyed note and the unique flavor profile. Some even call it their No. 1 soda. Fun fact: In 2012, U.S. Olympic medalists Kim Rhode and Corey Cogdell tweeted they were enjoying root beer floats in London prepared with Dominion Root Beer.
Florida: Materva
This longstanding fizzy yerba mate drink is manufactured in Miami by the Cawy Bottling Company. It's been a favorite for decades in the Sunshine State, among kids and adults alike, especially at Cuban-style bakeries and restaurants. Grown in several South American countries, yerba mate is a type of herbal tea with a fascinating history that has some alleged health benefits. Launched in Cuba around 1920, Materva is marketed as a natural energy and endurance booster with a rich heritage. Customers typically compare it to a sweet apple soda rather than an earthy herbal tea. Alternatively, you can opt for Diet Materva, the zero-calorie, sugar-free version.
In 2019, Materva made the Miami Herald's list of best Latin American sodas in South Florida and was described as "crisp and refreshing" but not exceedingly sweet. This soda would also work great in cocktails, especially some iterations of Cuba Libre.
Georgia: Nehi Soda
Nehi (pronounced "knee-high") is a fruit-flavored soft drink that was created by a shopkeeper and introduced in 1924 by the Chero-Cola company. Today, it's owned by Keurig Dr Pepper. This soda was famously endorsed by celebrities such as Hedy Lamarr, Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, and Joan Crawford. Nehi was also featured on the highly acclaimed war dramedy series "M*A*S*H" (1972-1983). As such, this nostalgic soda holds a special place in the history of Americana.
Currently, Nehi is available in grape, orange, and peach. The latter is particularly popular in Georgia, which is not surprising, considering that desserts involving that juicy fruit are one of the most popular dishes to try in the Peach State. Customers appreciate its surprisingly realistic flavor, despite its artificial ingredients. They recommend pouring it over vanilla ice cream, or blending it with whipped cream and sweetened condensed milk for an exceptional peach frosty. In the past, the brand was also selling flavors like chocolate, lemonade, and the enigmatic blue cream.
Kentucky: Ale-8-One
Ale-8-One was introduced in 1926 at the Clark County Fair, where it was first called A Late One (as in the latest cool release) following a naming contest. To this day, no one knows the exact ingredients, but the ultra-secret family recipe apparently features real ginger and citrus. Some customers describe the original flavor as a cross between ginger ale and a fruity candy, a delicious, refreshing drink to be poured over ice on a hot day. This Kentucky staple is also available in different flavors, from Cherry Ale to Blackberry Ale. Look out for limited releases like the ultra-sweet pawpaw edition.
Ale-8-One has been featured by various notable media outlets and is still as popular as ever. It's also recognized as one of the oldest privately-operated bottling companies in the country. Kevin Price, the chief marketing officer, told Southern Living in 2025, "We regularly receive feedback from customers who say they don't drink soft drinks, but they love Ale-8. Our glass bottles are regularly welcomed at birthdays, climbing gyms, gender reveals, weddings, funerals, Derby parties, and military bases (domestic and abroad)." This local favorite would also pair well with bourbon.
Louisiana: Big Shot
Sporting a caricature of a gentleman wearing a derby hat and a tuxedo while smoking a cigar, Big Shot was introduced as a root beer drink in New Orleans in 1935. You may have noticed a modified version of this mascot on the art cover for local rap duo $uicideboy$ and Shakewell's 2023 single "Big Shot Cream Soda." In 1993, the brand was acquired by the National Beverage Corporation, which is also behind other favorites, such as LaCroix, Clear Fruit, and Everfresh.
Featured by various media outlets and local guides, Big Shot is a legendary and affordable option that has stood the test of time with its bold taste and colorful look. It comes in different flavors, including Pineapple Watermelon, Peach, Root Beer, Strawberry, Orange, Black cherry, Cola, Fruit Punch, and the clear-colored Cream Soda. The more adventurous will want to try the Pineapple Blue Bayou, a mix of pineapple, orange, and coconut. It's not unusual in New Orleans to pair a Big Shot beverage with a po-boy sandwich and some cheese curls.
Maryland: Frostie
Take a single look at the retro-style label of a Frostie glass bottle and its smiling, bearded elf mascot, and you'll instantly be transported back in time. This brand was introduced in Catonsville in 1939, and it's one of the most iconic local soft drinks in the U.S. Most variants are caffeine-free, and the catalog offers 16 flavors to suit all tastes, including Green Apple, Strawberry Watermelon, and Blue Cream Soda. Children seem to prefer the Concord grape version, while the blue soda is a favorite at parties and will pop beautifully on your table (and in your photos). The equally vibrant orange-flavored soda, packed with cane sugar, is ranked as one of the best of its kind.
The brand recommends pouring Vanilla Root Beer over vanilla ice cream or pairing it with pie at holiday meals. It also suggests bringing the Cherry Limeade to barbecue gatherings, incorporating the ginger options into punches, and serving its citrusy mix on the Fourth of July.
Mississippi: Barq's Root Beer
Barq's is one of the oldest surviving root beer brands in the U.S. It dates back to 1898 and was created by a chemist named Edward Barq in Biloxi. There's a reason why its current slogan is, "Barq's has bite." This beverage features a sharp carbonation, a spicy sarsaparilla base, rich vanilla notes, and enough caffeine (22.5 milligrams per 12-ounce can) for that extra kick. You'll also find sugar-free variants as well as seasonal packaging updates. As for the highly coveted, bright-colored Barq's Red Creme Soda, it offers a velvety mix of berry and vanilla notes, and it typically has limited regional availability. According to the website, it pairs well with burgers, BBQs, pizza, and desserts.
This longstanding brand was acquired by The Coca‑Cola Company in 1995. It has been spotlighted both locally and statewide. Customers recommend drinking this potent, delicious, and refreshing drink straight from the can or bottle and not the watered-down restaurant.
North Carolina: Cheerwine
When in North Carolina, find yourself a scenic picnic spot and grab a few ice-cold cans of Cheerwine to enjoy alongside a sandwich or a burger. If you happen to be in the Tar Heel State around Thanksgiving or Christmas, chances are you'll be treated to the famous Cheerwine Holiday Punch, only available in November and December. Launched in 1917, this beloved cherry soda can also be incorporated into salsas, punches, floats, and desserts. The brand suggests various delectable recipes, from slow-cooked pulled pork to sandwiches and mocktails. In fact, a can of Cheerwine soda may be the shortcut to a perfect cherry-flavored cake. Plus, all varieties are gluten and alcohol-free.
Cheerwine has received a lot of media attention over the years. Some customers compare its taste to Dr Pepper Cherry, while others note its unique flavor and recommend buying it in a glass bottle. At ice cream parlors in North Carolina, you may even find it incorporated into black cherry floats. For these reasons and more, this beverage has been recognized as the Finest Made in NC Product in the Carolina Country reader poll multiple times, and is often mentioned as one of the best things to come out of the state. Not to mention that the Cheerwine Festival, held annually in Salisbury, has won state awards.
Oklahoma: Okola-homa Soda Co.
Okola-homa may not boast such a long history as some other American soft drink brands, but it has already earned multiple nods from the Oklahoma Restaurant Association, including Innovative Approach and Unique Design. This independent, family brand was launched in 2017 in Edmond, and it has been featured by major news outlets. Plus, it was named the official craft soda supplier for the 100th anniversary of Route 66 in 2026.
Unlike many massively distributed commercial sodas, Okola-homa drinks are made with 100% pure cane sugar, and they're free from artificial sweeteners and high-fructose corn syrup. The current product lineup consists of Root Beer, Zero-Sugar Root Beer, Mr. Twister, Cream Soda, and Zero-Sugar Cream Soda. Favored by locals over bigger brands, the root beer has been described as smooth, rich, and nostalgic, while the cream soda offers subtle vanilla notes. As for Mr. Twister, it delivers a vibrant mix of cherry, vanilla, and spice. You may also find limited-edition flavors.
South Carolina: Blenheim Ginger Ale
Launched way back in 1903, Blenheim Ginger Ale is only sold in 12-ounce glass bottles. This fiery beverage is produced in different spice levels. If you don't believe the hype, try this soda in your next ice cream float, or pour it into a bourbon cocktail with peach bitters. A word of caution, though: The bottle with the red cap has a flavor so strong it's even said to clear your sinuses. As a Redditor dramatically described it: "It was aggressive. It would scorch your lips and tongue, while making you cry from the fumes. But getting past that, it was warm and delicious and euphoric, like a chili-pepper high."
As a family-owned brand and one of the oldest continuous independent soda bottlers, Blenheim Ginger Ale has received significant media coverage. Ultimately, it's the customer feedback that really matters, and this Southern cult classic is widely regarded as one of the best, most potent ginger sodas — tickled throat and all.
Tennessee: Dr. Enuf
The whole world is familiar with the Dr Pepper line, but not many consumers outside of the Southern states may have tried or even heard of Dr. Enuf (spelled with a dot and an "f"). Yet, this vitamin-fortified, lemon-lime soft drink has been manufactured in Johnson City by Tri-City Beverage Corporation (the first franchise to carry Mountain Dew) since 1949. The drink also has a history of sponsoring events at The Appalachian Fair, and it became a finalist in the Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee competition in 2025. As for the diet version of Dr. Enuf, it wasn't launched until 2000. Two years later, the brand expanded its catalog with a herbal drink and then added a grape flavor in 2026.
Numerous media outlets and institutions have praised Dr. Enuf. Tennessee Home and Farm, for example, recognized its enduring regional success, while the Tennessee Farm Table Podcast and Broadcast hailed it as one of the Volunteer State's "most unique and unusual drinks." After all, this drink has been described as a bitter version of Mountain Dew with subtle notes of Key lime pie.
Texas: Big Red
Big Red is a caffeine-free soft drink that was originally introduced in 1937 as Sun Tang Red Cream Soda. Featuring a distinct, smooth mix of vanilla, cinnamon, and bubblegum notes, this vibrant beverage is now a PepsiCo partner, owned by Keurig Dr Pepper. Other than Big Red (as well as its cane-sugar and sugar-free variations), you can enjoy Big Pineapple (caffeine-free and fat-free), Big Blue (fat-free), and Big Peach (fat-free and very low in sodium).
Big Red has been praised by various publications, with Texas Highways describing it as "sweeter than cotton candy and redder than rubies," and dubbing it the ultimate soda pairing at barbecue gatherings. The locals love its bold flavor and think of it as the perfect answer to Texan heat, especially if consumed from a glass bottle.
Virginia: Maggie's Craft Soda
When it comes to modest but impressive craft sodas and teas in the American South, you can't get more hyper-local than Maggie's. This family-owned brand is brewed, kegged, and bottled in downtown Fredericksburg by a titular sandwich restaurant that doubles as a bar. If you're in town, make sure to try these fantastic drinks, described as remarkably refreshing and not too saccharine. They're typically offered on tap at the venue (a remodeled building from 1825) and pair well with the house-made paninis. Or you can just purchase them through the Made in Virginia Store. Here's a tip: Getting the sampler pack of four is a good starting point, and consider offering it as a holiday present.
Maggie's drinks are crafted with love and loved by locals. They're only prepared with real sugar and honey, with flavors including root beer, cream soda, orange, and ginger ale. The latter is also available in two stronger heat levels.
West Virginia: Cryptid Club
Cryptid Club is another promising brand in the world of handcrafted soft drinks. It was launched in 2022 by Mythical Pizza, a family-run, award-winning restaurant nestled in the heart of Berkeley Springs. This neon-drenched venue — craft beverages included — features dark folk themes like Bigfoot and other mysterious creatures.
Cryptid Club line can be ordered online. Most products are caffeine-free and made with pure cane sugar. The line includes root beer (plus a zero-calorie version) with notes of vanilla, anise, and honey, in addition to the vanilla-forward Mothman's West Virginia Scream Soda. You may also be intrigued by the Flatwoods Fantasie Orange Soda, inspired by a Braxton County urban legend. There's also the Sasquatch Sarsaparilla, a retro-style drink made with sassafras root extract, delivering notes of caramel, wintergreen, and licorice. As for the brand's bestselling drink, it's the Squonk, a spunky raspberry limeade.
Methodology
Here's how we rounded up the coolest local sodas to sample in the southern part of the United States. We began by selecting well-established brands; most of them have been around for years and even decades. We specifically looked for products featuring standout ingredients and distinct flavors. Naturally, we took into account glowing reviews on blogs and platforms like Reddit, Facebook, Google, and YouTube. Our final selection was backed up by local media and guides, as well as industry and community accolades.