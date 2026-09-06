The Best Local Soda To Try In Every Southern State

Beloved by all ages around the world, sodas are carbonated soft drinks that were likely invented in 18th-century England by a chemist called Joseph Priestley. Enjoyed on their own, with a snack, or as part of a hearty meal, these refreshing beverages span numerous natural and artificial flavors. Some are as common as orange, cola, cherry, or lemon, while others are much more unusual and intriguing, such as pumpkin pie, black garlic, bacon, and pickle juice. No matter your preference, you're already familiar with massive brands like Dr Pepper, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and Fanta. In the United States, it's Coca-Cola that currently holds the top place in the market, according to Rascasse. Let's set those big names aside for a moment and hop on a journey around the American South to discover smaller regional brands. These locally produced sodas have been around for many years (decades, even), and they've earned accolades as well as rave reviews from consumers and critics alike. You can read more about our methodology at the end of the article.

The 16 Southern states are renowned globally for their hospitality as well as flavorful dishes and beverages. They've given us iconic classics like gumbo, fried chicken, and fried green tomatoes, but also banana pudding, bourbon, and sweet tea. From Alabama to West Virginia, here's the selection of unmissable sodas to savor in the Southern region of the U.S.