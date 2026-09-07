Turn Boxed Brownies Into A Luxurious Treat Inspired By One Of America's Best-Selling Candy Bars

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The key to delicious boxed brownies isn't just about choosing the very best brownie mix brand. You can bring a creative and homemade twist to them by adding yet another beloved dessert: Snickers bars. A quick glance at best-selling products on Amazon puts Snickers as the number 2 and 3 best seller for candy bars; the number 2 spot is a mixed bag of Snickers and other candy bars while number 3 is just the Snickers bars. The milk chocolate, crunchy peanuts, chewy caramel, and soft nougat bring nuanced textures to pair with a gooey brownie crumb. Peanuts and caramel are ingredients that are also individual upgrades to brownies, making this a perfect match.

There are a couple of ways to incorporate Snickers into your next batch of boxed brownies. The simplest one is to add chopped up Snickers bars or even whole bite-sized mini Snickers bars to the brownie batter, ensuring that they're evenly dispersed before pouring the mixture into a greased baking dish to bake. To create a layered candy brownie, first make the brownie mix and add half of it to a greased pan. Then cut four King Size Snickers in half length-wise to create eight planks, lining them over the base layer of brownie mix before covering with the other half of brownie mix and baking. For both methods, we suggest reserving some Snickers to chop and sprinkle over the top as a garnish before — or just after — baking. Once you taste the results, you may need to start buying Snickers bars in bulk.