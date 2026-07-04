Don't Follow The Instructions On The Box. Make Brownies This Way Instead

A lot of home cooks like to toy with boxed baking mixes. If the instructions call for oil to be added, some use butter instead for a better texture. Another popular trick is to swap the water for milk, or even add an additional egg yolk to create a richer flavor. But there is an even easier way to elevate boxed brownies: Bake them for less time.

Boxed brownie mix typically calls for a baking time of about 35 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for a 9-inch square pan. However, homemade fudgy brownies are usually done in under 30 minutes, so a lot of people like to pull boxed brownies from the oven a bit earlier. You may need to experiment with your particular oven as each one heats up differently, but if you're craving a gooey center, rethinking the timing could be the key.

Some like to decrease the suggested baking time of boxed brownies by up to 25%, while others start checking them a few minutes before the timer goes off. A good aim is probably about three to five minutes less than the suggested time frame. If you're using a nonstick or glass pan, you can shave off even more minutes, as most recipes call for less time baking in these types of pans. It's one of the mistakes stopping your boxed brownies from being bakery-worthy, but it's one that's easily fixed.