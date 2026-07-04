Don't Follow The Instructions On The Box. Make Brownies This Way Instead
A lot of home cooks like to toy with boxed baking mixes. If the instructions call for oil to be added, some use butter instead for a better texture. Another popular trick is to swap the water for milk, or even add an additional egg yolk to create a richer flavor. But there is an even easier way to elevate boxed brownies: Bake them for less time.
Boxed brownie mix typically calls for a baking time of about 35 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for a 9-inch square pan. However, homemade fudgy brownies are usually done in under 30 minutes, so a lot of people like to pull boxed brownies from the oven a bit earlier. You may need to experiment with your particular oven as each one heats up differently, but if you're craving a gooey center, rethinking the timing could be the key.
Some like to decrease the suggested baking time of boxed brownies by up to 25%, while others start checking them a few minutes before the timer goes off. A good aim is probably about three to five minutes less than the suggested time frame. If you're using a nonstick or glass pan, you can shave off even more minutes, as most recipes call for less time baking in these types of pans. It's one of the mistakes stopping your boxed brownies from being bakery-worthy, but it's one that's easily fixed.
How to improve boxed brownies further
You don't want the brownies to be completely underbaked, so always try out the toothpick test before you turn the oven off. The aim isn't for the toothpick to come out completely clean, as this means the brownies are overdone — instead, look for moist crumbs. If the batter is completely wet, it needs a little more time. You also want to look for a slightly jiggly center and firm edges. If you can get your hands on an instant-read thermometer, your life will be even easier. A good internal temperature to aim for when making the best fudgy brownies is 200 degrees Fahrenheit.
If you want to amp up your boxed brownies even further, try adding some chocolate chips, nuts, or shredded coconut. You can substitute the water for coffee or sprinkle in a little espresso powder to bring out the flavor of the cocoa, and even coffee creamer can lend a lovely flavor. A little sprinkle of sea salt on top will amp up the chocolate, too. A swirl of peanut butter or a sprinkle of cinnamon can also layer on the indulgence. Alton Brown has a trick for extra-fudgy brownies that you can also try. But start by fiddling with the baking time — the brownies may taste so much better you won't need to attempt anything too fancy.