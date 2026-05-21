These 10 Mistakes Are Stopping Your Boxed Brownies From Being Bakery-Worthy

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I've been baking brownies for a long time. I started tinkering around in the kitchen when I was a "wee thing," says my mom, and by middle school, I was full-on baking brownies and cookies for my family on a regular basis. Fast forward through culinary school, and one of the most popular desserts at my first restaurant job was a molten brownie — which meant lots of time perfecting the richest, gooiest brownie possible. Later, after opening my bakery, I continued to bake even more brownies than I care to recall.

But at home, I still occasionally reach for a boxed mix — between work and family life, sometimes I just need a shortcut to something sweet and chocolaty. Thankfully, many boxed brownie mixes produce excellent results. But even the best mixes can turn out less than ideal if some common brownie missteps take place. Small mistakes, like over-mixing the batter or using the wrong pan, can be the difference between moist, fudgy brownies and dry, disappointing squares. I've compiled some of the most common mistakes people make when preparing boxed brownie mix so you can avoid them. Take a read and get ready for bakery-worthy brownies every time.