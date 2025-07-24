Turn Boxed Brownies Into A Decadent 2-Layer Dessert With One Easy Addition

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Freshly baked brownies are one of the simple pleasures of life in every rich, chocolatey, and decadent bite. Whether scratch-made or from a reputable brand of boxed mix, these desserts can be made as basic or indulgent as you wish. If you're looking for new ways to improve store-bought brownie mix, there is one easy addition that will enhance the overall taste and texture exponentially. Add a layer of your favorite chocolate bars in the middle of your brownie batter to level up this dessert to dreamy new heights. Whether milk, white, or even a dark chocolate bar from the grocery store, this trick is low effort and highly enjoyable.

Start by adding half your brownie batter to the pan and then topping this with an entire layer of chocolate bars, taking care to cut them or add more as needed to fill out the width and length of the entire pan. Then, pour the second half of your batter on top and bake it in the oven for the time and temperature specified by the instructions on your boxed mix. Once the brownies are fresh out of the oven and the layer of chocolate in between has become delightfully melty and gooey, give your dessert just enough time to cool before digging in.