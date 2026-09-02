Review: Jack Daniel's American Single Malt Whiskey Is Surprisingly Sweet, But It Works

In December 2024, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) officially recognized the American single malt category, with the final rule standardizing American single malt whiskey confirmed on January 19, 2025. The recognition came after years of watching the category within the whiskey industry boom, as petitioners urged the government to act and producers across the country began crafting single malt expressions. This includes beloved Tennessee whiskey producer Jack Daniel's.

In doing so, Jack Daniel's followed the standards set in place for American single malt, including that the whiskey be mashed, distilled, and aged in the United States; that the whiskey will be distilled from 100% malted barley at a single distillery, with a distillation proof of 160 (80% ABV) or less; and that the whiskey be aged in new (charred or uncharred) or used oak barrels with a 700-liter maximum capacity. A permanent selection for Jack Daniel's, the distillery released its 90-proof, American single malt in June 2023. It did so exclusively for sale through international duty-free locations at airports across the globe.

In late August 2026, the distillery announced the selection will soon be available on store shelves nationwide. Curious to see if the whiskey was worth seeking out, particularly as the category is already quite crowded, we acquired a sample bottle from the distillery to conduct a taste test. I used my training, knowledge, and expertise as a Certified Sommelier, long-time spirits reviewer, and devoted whiskey drinker to evaluate the Single Malt Whiskey.