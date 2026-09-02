Review: Jack Daniel's American Single Malt Whiskey Is Surprisingly Sweet, But It Works
In December 2024, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) officially recognized the American single malt category, with the final rule standardizing American single malt whiskey confirmed on January 19, 2025. The recognition came after years of watching the category within the whiskey industry boom, as petitioners urged the government to act and producers across the country began crafting single malt expressions. This includes beloved Tennessee whiskey producer Jack Daniel's.
In doing so, Jack Daniel's followed the standards set in place for American single malt, including that the whiskey be mashed, distilled, and aged in the United States; that the whiskey will be distilled from 100% malted barley at a single distillery, with a distillation proof of 160 (80% ABV) or less; and that the whiskey be aged in new (charred or uncharred) or used oak barrels with a 700-liter maximum capacity. A permanent selection for Jack Daniel's, the distillery released its 90-proof, American single malt in June 2023. It did so exclusively for sale through international duty-free locations at airports across the globe.
In late August 2026, the distillery announced the selection will soon be available on store shelves nationwide. Curious to see if the whiskey was worth seeking out, particularly as the category is already quite crowded, we acquired a sample bottle from the distillery to conduct a taste test. I used my training, knowledge, and expertise as a Certified Sommelier, long-time spirits reviewer, and devoted whiskey drinker to evaluate the Single Malt Whiskey.
Methodology
To taste the new release, I followed the same procedure I use when tasting all barrel-aged liquors. I poured a dram of the single malt into a Glencairn glass and let it sit to breathe for about five to 10 minutes. The time in the glass allowed the whiskey to come in contact with oxygen, helping open the single malt that had been sealed in the bottle without oxygen. The reason to let whiskey breathe is that the process helps enhance the whiskey's subtle aromas and flavors, while allowing some of the alcohol to dissipate into the air.
I also poured a dram into a standard tumbler-style rocks glass, which I prefer for drinking barrel-aged spirits. While I found the aromas and flavors well-defined and balanced without water or ice, I did try the whiskey with both to see whether the character changed. Throughout the tasting, I drew on my training and experience as a Certified Sommelier who has professionally written about, reviewed, and drunk barrel-aged spirits for over 20 years.
Taste Test
In producing the whiskey, Jack Daniel's uses 100% malted barley, which is then ground, fermented, and distilled at its distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee. Like its signature Tennessee whiskey, the single malt follows the Lincoln County process of sugar maple charcoal mellowing after fermentation before barrel aging to create its whiskey's velvety smooth texture. It is then aged in new, charred American oak barrels before finishing in oloroso sherry casks. Although the single malt has no age statement, when the whiskey was initially released in 2023, it was aged for at least 4 years in American oak, followed by 3 years in sherry casks.
The wine cask's influence was immediately obvious while nosing the whiskey. With a deep mahogany-amber color, the whiskey showed dried fruits, tobacco, and candied walnuts – qualities often found in oxidatively aged, oloroso sherry. These characteristics mingled with milk chocolate, rum raisin bread pudding, and smoky, toasty, spiced toffee notes. A caramelized creaminess coats the palate and lingers enticingly on the finish. The palate has definitive sweetness. However, it is balanced by a nutty, smoky, slightly salty savoriness, adding dimension to its character.
Although the whiskey is a high 90 proof, it does not have the bite you might expect. Instead, the palate is velvety smooth, indicative of Jack Daniel's charcoal-filtered whiskies. There is texture; however, it is not overly complex. Still, this whiskey doesn't need anything else to be enjoyed. You can add water or ice, or mix it into a classic whiskey cocktail, such as an old fashioned or Rob Roy. However, it isn't necessary.
Does Jack Daniel's meet and exceed expectations with its American Single Malt Whiskey?
If you are a die-hard, single malt Scotch whisky fan, this new option from Jack Daniel's may not be for you. Even if you enjoy the smoother, softer Scotch options from Scotland's Speyside, this new release lacks the complex, smoky, earthy, terroir-driven character Scotch drinkers often gravitate toward.
Instead, Jack Daniel's whiskey has a sweet approachability that American palates will likely enjoy, even while sitting at a bold 90 proof. Its soft character keeps the high proof in check, ensuring the whiskey has balance from the front to the back palate. I don't know if it is the best Jack Daniel's whiskey, as I haven't tasted every bottle. However, it is incredibly smooth, mellow, and creamy, with sweet and savory flavors that are a step above some other American single malt options I have tried. I believe it is a great choice for fans of the category's whiskies who appreciate a soft and smooth spirit, and a solid permanent addition to Jack Daniel's portfolio.
Although Jack's single malt has structure and depth, with a full-flavored palate, it isn't overly complicated. This also means it is one of the best single malts for beginners just starting to explore the category. With a well-rounded and sweet flavor, its overall texture is much softer and more approachable than many more robust, earthy single malts from Scotland, which a more novice palate may appreciate.
Price and Availability
When Jack Daniel's released its American Single Malt in 2023, it was exclusively to select duty-free retail locations in airports worldwide, meaning that some of the whiskey's most cherished fans at home were unable to purchase the limited-release whiskey unless they were traveling internationally. With the August 25, 2026 announcement, the company will be releasing its permanent addition American single malt whiskey to retailers nationwide in limited amounts starting in the fall of 2026.
The product has been available in 1-liter bottles for $99.99 since the 2023 release. However, now, with the release nationwide, Jack Daniel's is releasing its American single malt in the same 1-liter bottles for the suggested retail price of $74.99. This whiskey should not be confused with the much pricier Jack Daniel's Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt Whiskey. That whiskey cask strength whiskey was released in 2022 and today has an average price of around $450.