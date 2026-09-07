If You Have Chicken And Alfredo Sauce, Make A Filling Pasta Bake In Under An Hour

Putting a healthy homemade dinner on the table every night is the sort of Sisyphean task that can drive even dedicated cooks up a wall. But amidst the struggle to find sufficiently simple and delicious recipes to please the whole family, gems occasionally appear. This one-pan chicken Alfredo bake is just such a dish, a creamy, cheesy crowd-pleaser that makes it from fridge to table in less than an hour.

This recipe is a scratch-made casserole featuring tender penne pasta, cubed or shredded chicken, and a few handfuls of baby spinach tucked under browned cheese and swimming in a rich, creamy sauce. Like any recipe with a homemade sauce, it has quite a few steps. However, it requires just 15 minutes of prep and 34 of cooking — 20-24 of which are its baking time — making it well-suited to busy nights. Moreover, there are plenty of tricks to save time.

The simplest way to shave minutes off the weeknight dinner schedule is to prep a meal ahead of time, and this casserole is a perfect fit for that style of cooking. Everything can be assembled ahead, and all it needs is a trip from fridge to oven before dinner is served. Another useful time-saving trick is to outsource some of the cooking. This pasta bake is a delicious way to use up leftover rotisserie chicken, and you can trim a further few minutes off the bill by switching up the sauce for a good jar of store-bought Alfredo sauce as well.