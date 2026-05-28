Skip Adding These Ingredients To Your Casserole — Unless You Like It Watery

There's no need to pass your favorite produce by at dinnertime, just save the high-moisture stuff for non-casserole applications. Instead, Bench recommends building your casseroles on a base of low-moisture veggies, which will deliver bright flavor without excess wetness. Alternatively, you can also reduce the water content of high-moisture veggies by hitting them with a quick trip on the stove or in the oven.

"Roasted or sautéed mushrooms, zucchini, or squash are great additions," Bench adds. "The key is to cook watery veggies to release their moisture before adding them to any casserole or baked dish." Simply slamming your sliced squash on a foil-lined baking sheet for a few minutes in the oven can help dehydrate the vegetable before it gets worked into your go-to casserole recipes as normal. Plus, the oven will already be preheated and ready to bake that casserole (win-win).

This browned-and-bubbling comfort food classic should be all three of those things: Browned, bubbling, and comforting. A runny, watery mouthfeel is diametrically at odds with that profile. To help foodies out, we've also rounded up a few failsafe tips for retroactively fixing a watery casserole in a pinch. No need to despair when a wet dish comes out of the oven (you can thank us later).