14 Current Food Recalls Shoppers Should Know About This Week

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The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may issue a food recall for all sorts of reasons. The cause can be as minor as packaging that fails to correctly disclose the ingredients within — such as sugary drinks accidentally labeled as "sugar free" — or as severe as products containing potentially lethal pathogens. Unfortunately, right now the U.S. is experiencing a fairly intense period of food recalls, many of which pose extreme risk to consumers.

It is sometimes difficult to put a finger on exactly what conditions necessitated a FDA food recall, particularly for products like produce, which are grown in outdoor environments. That said, recent deregulation has drawn significant attention as a potential culprit. According to CBS News, in President Donald Trump's second term, the FDA has lost 20% of its workforce and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) about 25% — that includes eight of the 11 scientists tasked with tracking food parasites.

This whole run of high-profile recalls began with Taylor Farms, the lettuce brand tied to the cyclosporiasis outbreak. According to the FDA, that issue appears to be in the rearview — those recalled salads had best-by dates extending only to the beginning of August — but since then, it seems like several times a week a new story comes out about a contaminated food to watch out for. For example, July featured a salmonella-related egg recall and a recall of 12,000 pounds of bacon. Since then, many more have stacked up, though we're only highlighting 14 different recalls here.