14 Current Food Recalls Shoppers Should Know About This Week
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The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may issue a food recall for all sorts of reasons. The cause can be as minor as packaging that fails to correctly disclose the ingredients within — such as sugary drinks accidentally labeled as "sugar free" — or as severe as products containing potentially lethal pathogens. Unfortunately, right now the U.S. is experiencing a fairly intense period of food recalls, many of which pose extreme risk to consumers.
It is sometimes difficult to put a finger on exactly what conditions necessitated a FDA food recall, particularly for products like produce, which are grown in outdoor environments. That said, recent deregulation has drawn significant attention as a potential culprit. According to CBS News, in President Donald Trump's second term, the FDA has lost 20% of its workforce and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) about 25% — that includes eight of the 11 scientists tasked with tracking food parasites.
This whole run of high-profile recalls began with Taylor Farms, the lettuce brand tied to the cyclosporiasis outbreak. According to the FDA, that issue appears to be in the rearview — those recalled salads had best-by dates extending only to the beginning of August — but since then, it seems like several times a week a new story comes out about a contaminated food to watch out for. For example, July featured a salmonella-related egg recall and a recall of 12,000 pounds of bacon. Since then, many more have stacked up, though we're only highlighting 14 different recalls here.
1. Everything Sprouts: alfalfa and radish sprouts (E coli. & salmonella)
Everything Sprouts, a Minnesota-based company, has issued a voluntary recall for potential E. coli and salmonella contamination in its five-ounce cups of Robust Radish Mix sprouts as well as Alfalfa Sprouts in five, six, and 12-ounce packages. The alfalfa sprouts are also used in the brand's Everything Sprouts Crunchy Protein Sprout Mix and Zesty Garlic Mix, so these too have been recalled. According to the FDA, more than 50 individuals have fallen ill due to the alfalfa product, but none yet from the radish mix.
2. Panorama: mangoes (salmonella)
Mangoes recently sold in Walmart stores in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania also deserve some scrutiny from consumers. 302 boxes from Panorama produce labeled under the brand name "Martina" and featuring a light blue sticker were flagged for potential salmonella contamination. As of writing, no illness has been linked to these recalled mangoes.
3. Grand Central Bakery Seattle: Potato Sourdough Bread (metal fragments)
Loaves of Potato Sourdough Bread of various sizes sold on August 10, 2026, by Grand Central Bakery in the Seattle and Tacoma metro areas of Washington have been recalled due to the potential presence of metal in the bread. The recall was prompted when a pallet nail was found inside a loaf. This is a small recall, and unlikely to affect many, but should you have one of those loaves waiting in the freezer, it's safer to toss it in the garbage instead.
4. Dreyer's: Outshine Fruit Bars (glass)
Along with pallet nails, shards of glass are also finding their way into different foods. In this case, the Outshine Frozen Fruit Bars by Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, which issued the voluntary recall. Certain packages of 2.5-ounce bars sold in Strawberry, Watermelon, Grape, Tangerine, Black Cherry, and Variety Pack boxes were recalled on August 18, 2026, though no injuries have been reported. UPCs listed on the FDA website can be used to verify if a box is subject to this recall.
5. Hardie's Fresh Foods and Coast Citrus Distributors: jalapeños (salmonella)
Across several different brands, jalapeño peppers and jalapeño-containing products are currently being recalled due to a risk of salmonella contamination. Hardie's Fresh Foods packaged the produce under the name Dairyland Produce, whereas Coast Citrus Distributors provided potentially contaminated chiles that may have ended up in pre-cut NatureBest products. The recalled products also include ready-to-eat items like dips, salsas, pico de gallo, and guacamole in stores such as Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.
6. Salata Dressings: Jalapeño Avocado Salad Dressing (salmonella)
Another potential vector for salmonella that was recently recalled was the Jalapeño Avocado Salad Dressing from Salata Dressings. These 12-ounce bottles were sold in HEB stores in Texas from July 13, 2026, to August 5, 2026. No illnesses have yet been reported as a result of using these dressings, but they were recalled when Salata was informed by the supplier that some of the diced jalapeños used may have been contaminated.
7. Food To Live: Green Powder Products (salmonella)
Food to Live has issued a recall for many of its powdered greens products, spanning both bulk and consumer-sized packages. The brand's Organic SuperGreens Powder Mix, Organic Moringa Leaf Powder, Kale Powder, Organic Kale Powder, Organic Wheatgrass Powder, Organic Spirulina Powder, Organic Algae Powder Mix, and Organic SuperGrass Powder all potentially contain salmonella. Details about affected UPCs (and lot numbers) can be found on the official FDA recall notice.
8. The Hampton Grocer: Lacnola Lactation Granola (salmonella)
As a downstream effect of the Food to Live recall, The Hampton Grocer has also issued a voluntary recall for its Lacnola Lactation Granola. Among the ingredients listed on this product marketed at nursing mothers is the Food to Live brand Organic Moringa Powder. Packages of the granola with expiration dates that read either 21OCT2026 or 13FEB2027 should be disposed of, with the company offering a full refund for any such purchase.
9. Kettle Cuisine: Marketside Tomato Bisque Soup Kit (listeria)
Breaking away from the many potential salmonella-carrying foods being pulled from shelves, a private label soup kit sold in Walmart stores is also facing recall due to potential listeria contamination. Several thousand units of the 14-ounce Marketside Tomato Bisque Kits sold in 29 states from June 30, 2026, to July 7, 2026, were recalled. To date, there have been no confirmed illnesses linked to these soup kits.
10. Lidl: Vitasia Asian Style Wok Spice Mix (salmonella)
Lidl stores in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington D.C. sold jars of the brand's Vitasia Asian Style Wok Spice Mix that may be contaminated with salmonella. The 1.58-ounce jars were from a single lot, distributed from July 24, 2026, to August 10, 2026. Any such jars labeled with a UPC number of 4 33561 9355491, lot number of 155846, and best-by date of JUN 2028 should be disposed of.
11. GreenWise: Organic Frozen Blueberries and Whole Mixed Berries (E. coli)
Another produce recall that made headlines nationwide was the potential E. coli contamination of GreenWise-brand frozen blueberries and frozen mixed berries sold in Publix stores. The FDA labeled these frozen blueberries a Class I Recall, the highest possible level of concern. Per the FDA website, means that, "There is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." Often used in uncooked preparations like smoothies, this berry recall should be treated with utmost concern.
12. Rooted in Rare: Aquafaba Powder (undeclared egg)
A slightly lower-level priority than the Class I recall on those frozen berries, the potential for undeclared eggs in Rooted in Rare Aquafaba Powder is nevertheless both concerning and embarrassing. As the packaging indicates, aquafaba is a vegan egg replacement, a by-product of cooking legumes that can be whipped similarly to egg whites. No matter the reason behind one's usage of the product, this error is certainly a major concern.
13. Bettergoods: Pistachio Nut Butter (salmonella)
Another Walmart private label product, Bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter, is also facing a recall for potential salmonella contamination. The recall pertains only to a single lot of the 6.7-ounce jars which feature a UPC number of 194346207961, a lot number of LB028ACP04, and an expiration date of January 28, 2027. These jars were sold in Walmart stores in 19 states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, and Wyoming.
14. Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics: Banana & Strawberry Fruit Puree Pouches (plastic)
To close out this non-exhaustive list of food recalls to be on the lookout for, we have pouches of fruit from Pumpkin Tree. The brand's four-ounce pouches of Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry Fruit Puree suffer an internal packaging defect that can result in strands of food-grade plastic amidst the fruit. The recall only applies to this one product, which can be identified by UPC, lane number, and best-by dates detailed on the official FDA recall notice.