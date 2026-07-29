12,000 Pounds Of Bacon Recalled — How To Check If Yours Is Affected

If you were planning on oven-baking some bacon for breakfast, or perhaps getting creative with a new bacon recipe, make sure to thoroughly check the packaging. Illinois-based Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. is recalling over 12,000 pounds of bacon products. Sold under the brand names Royale and Top VALU, these bacon products were shipped from Canada and then distributed within the United States. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a news alert advising Americans to check their refrigerators and freezers for the recalled items, which include:

12-oz vacuum package of "Royale Natural Applewood Smoked All Natural Uncured Bacon Product of Canada" (Impacted sell-by dates include Sept. 1, 2026 and Sept. 7, 2026).

12-oz vacuum package of "TOP VALU Uncured Hardwood Smoked Bacon Product of Canada" (Impacted sell-by dates include Sept. 1, 2026, Sept. 2, 2026, Sept. 4, 2026, Sept. 5, 2026, and Sept. 7, 2026).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has classified this recall as Class I, the agency's highest risk category. However, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products. The recalled products were distributed to grocery retailers in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

The packaging of the impacted products will have the Canadian establishment number "EST. 1" printed on the side. Master case boxes will have the health certificate "2026-S732971612." If you purchased any of these products, do not consume them. Instead, discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.