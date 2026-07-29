12,000 Pounds Of Bacon Recalled — How To Check If Yours Is Affected
If you were planning on oven-baking some bacon for breakfast, or perhaps getting creative with a new bacon recipe, make sure to thoroughly check the packaging. Illinois-based Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. is recalling over 12,000 pounds of bacon products. Sold under the brand names Royale and Top VALU, these bacon products were shipped from Canada and then distributed within the United States. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a news alert advising Americans to check their refrigerators and freezers for the recalled items, which include:
- 12-oz vacuum package of "Royale Natural Applewood Smoked All Natural Uncured Bacon Product of Canada" (Impacted sell-by dates include Sept. 1, 2026 and Sept. 7, 2026).
- 12-oz vacuum package of "TOP VALU Uncured Hardwood Smoked Bacon Product of Canada" (Impacted sell-by dates include Sept. 1, 2026, Sept. 2, 2026, Sept. 4, 2026, Sept. 5, 2026, and Sept. 7, 2026).
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has classified this recall as Class I, the agency's highest risk category. However, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products. The recalled products were distributed to grocery retailers in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.
The packaging of the impacted products will have the Canadian establishment number "EST. 1" printed on the side. Master case boxes will have the health certificate "2026-S732971612." If you purchased any of these products, do not consume them. Instead, discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.
The reason for the Maple Foods Inc. bacon recall
Although there have been no reported illnesses linked to consumption of these packages of Royale Natural Applewood Smoked All Natural Uncured Bacon and TOP VALU Uncured Hardwood Smoked Bacon, the products have been recalled due to an inspection error at the border. Officials failed to properly reinspect the products upon arrival in the U.S. This oversight was discovered during routine FSIS audits and announced to the public in a July 24, 2026 notice.
The FSIS has posted the retail distribution list to let consumers know which stores the bacon was shipped to. If you feel unsure of whether or not your bacon is affected by the recall after inspecting the package, peruse the list to see if the affected product was sold in your area. This recall appears to only affect customers in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, a much smaller focus than many frozen food recalls.
If you have further questions or concerns about this recall, you can call the FSIS at 1-888-MPHOTLINE (1-888-674-6854). You can call Maple Leaf Foods Inc. customer service line at 1-800-268-3708 during regular business hours, or send them a message via their website contact form here.