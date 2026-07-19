The Right Oven Temperature For Crispy Bacon, According To An Expert

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Frying up bacon in a skillet may be the original way it's done, but oven baked bacon has many advantages. It's a hands-off method that'll save you the mess of grease splatter while also allowing you to cook a large batch at once. But what temperature should we be cooking bacon at? To get the answer, we spoke with Jess Pryles, a live-fire cooking expert, meat educator, and founder of the Hardcore Carnivore brand, who is appearing on Food Network's new "Pitmasters" show, and will be publishing "Prime Cuts" this October.

"I like 375 degrees Fahrenheit for oven bacon," Pryles says. "It's hot enough to render the fat and crisp the meat without being so aggressive that the bacon scorches before the fat has had a chance to properly melt out." The amount of time to cook your bacon depends on the cut, with regular, thin-cut baking requiring between 12 and 15 minutes while thick-cut bacon needs between 20 and 25 minutes.

Furthermore, for the fat to render slowly and evenly, many recipes recommend starting the bacon in a cold oven, letting it cook through the preheating process. However, once baking at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, pay attention. "That is a pretty high temp," Pryles warns, "so you do have to keep an eye on it because things will happen quickly once it starts to crisp up."