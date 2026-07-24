Egg Recall Linked To Salmonella Hits 6 States Amid Heightened Food Safety Concerns
As concern about Cyclospora parasite outbreaks in produce spreads across America, another grocery staple has become a potential source of foodborne illness. On July 22, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reported that over 1.5 million dozen eggs produced by Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. have been recalled for potential Salmonella Enteritidis contamination. The eggs were sold in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Mississippi at stores including the major chain Kroger.
The FDA recall affects white shell eggs and brown shell, cage-free eggs with sell-by or best-by dates between July 20 and August 17. The products were sold at Kroger; Brookshire Grocery; and other retailers across the aforementioned six states. Brand names include Kroger and Brookshire store brands; Simple Truth; Country Morning; and Sunups. To help you identify recalled eggs, check the FDA's announcement for a full list of affected stores, product names, identification code numbers, and product photographs.
As of the time of writing, no cases of illness have been confirmed in relation to this recall, but it should be taken seriously. Salmonella Enteritidis, a common subset of Salmonella bacteria, is behind some of the biggest egg recalls of all time. Contracting a Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) can present symptoms like fever, nausea, vomiting, and intestinal distress. Illness can be more severe or even fatal for young children, elderly and immunocompromised people, and pregnant people. If you own a batch of eggs affected by this recall, do not consume them and return them immediately for a refund.
The latest FDA egg recall adds to widespread anxiety about foodborne illness in the U.S.
The latest U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) egg recall has come on the heels of widespread Cyclospora outbreaks, and U.S. consumers must be more careful than ever to keep up with news about recalled products to protect themselves from foodborne illness. Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can infect humans through food and drink. It causes symptoms similar to Salmonella infection, with the same groups (children, the elderly, etc.) being particularly vulnerable to developing serious complications.
Since May 2026, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have logged over 4,000 confirmed cases of Cyclospora infection or Cyclosporiasis. Cyclospora is most commonly found in produce, and lettuce brand Taylor Farms is tied to the most recent Cyclosporiasis outbreak. The brand recalled iceberg lettuce associated with the outbreak from U.S. markets on July 17, but reports of cyclosporiasis continue to rise. At the time of writing, nine states have been impacted: Michigan, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia.
Consumers should not only keep up with new developments regarding Cyclospora and Salmonella, but also familiarize themselves with Cyclosporiasis myths to understand how both infections do and do not spread. The FDA has provided instructions on what to do if you purchased recalled Taylor Farms lettuce, as you should not only dispose of the product, but also sanitize any surfaces it has touched.