Egg Recall Linked To Salmonella Hits 6 States Amid Heightened Food Safety Concerns

As concern about Cyclospora parasite outbreaks in produce spreads across America, another grocery staple has become a potential source of foodborne illness. On July 22, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reported that over 1.5 million dozen eggs produced by Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. have been recalled for potential Salmonella Enteritidis contamination. The eggs were sold in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Mississippi at stores including the major chain Kroger.

The FDA recall affects white shell eggs and brown shell, cage-free eggs with sell-by or best-by dates between July 20 and August 17. The products were sold at Kroger; Brookshire Grocery; and other retailers across the aforementioned six states. Brand names include Kroger and Brookshire store brands; Simple Truth; Country Morning; and Sunups. To help you identify recalled eggs, check the FDA's announcement for a full list of affected stores, product names, identification code numbers, and product photographs.

As of the time of writing, no cases of illness have been confirmed in relation to this recall, but it should be taken seriously. Salmonella Enteritidis, a common subset of Salmonella bacteria, is behind some of the biggest egg recalls of all time. Contracting a Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) can present symptoms like fever, nausea, vomiting, and intestinal distress. Illness can be more severe or even fatal for young children, elderly and immunocompromised people, and pregnant people. If you own a batch of eggs affected by this recall, do not consume them and return them immediately for a refund.