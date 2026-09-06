If You Have A Pound Of Ground Beef, Macaroni, And Canned Tomato Soup, You Could Have Dinner Ready In 30 Minutes

Your weeknight dinner solution is here. Skip complicated recipes and yet another grocery store run with this easy three-ingredient comfort meal ripped straight from your grandma's recipe book. All you need is ground beef, a can of tomato soup, and a box of macaroni noodles.

This vintage dish is known as "slumgullion" by those of us old enough to have grown up with VHS tapes and rattails. But, whatever you call it, Americans have been eating some version of this humble but delicious recipe for a very long time. Similar to American chop suey, homemade Hamburger Helper, or Johnny Marzetti, this affordable, budget-friendly dinner has been recreated and gussied up over generations.

The standard recipe is so simple anyone can make it: Brown your ground beef, add a can of tomato soup, and then stir in your cooked macaroni. You can enjoy this simple recipe as is, or you can get creative. Some people like to use ground turkey instead of beef, while others use vegan "beef" crumbles. You can also add in veggies, such as spinach or sautéed mushrooms and bell peppers. And slumgullion fans never say no to cheese (you get extra vintage points if you use Velveeta).