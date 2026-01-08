Tired Of The Same Old Ground Beef Dishes? Bring Back This Vintage Casserole And You Won't Be

Ground beef is incredibly versatile and relatively cheap compared to other cuts of beef. Whether you want to make meatloaf, hamburgers, or a Bolognese sauce, ground beef won't steer you wrong. But it can be a double-edged sword, as eventually everything starts to feel a little old or repetitive. If you're looking for a comfort food classic that steps up your casserole game, give Johnny Marzetti a try.

If you've never heard of a Johnny Marzetti casserole, the name can definitely be confusing. It's a staple of the culinary world in Columbus, Ohio, but virtually unknown elsewhere. According to lore, Italian immigrant Teresa Marzetti came to Columbus in 1896 and opened Marzetti's Restaurant. The pasta dish — a mix of macaroni noodles, ground beef, tomato sauce, and cheese — was named after her brother. It became so ubiquitous locally that it's served in high school cafeterias and at family get-togethers to this day.

There are multiple variations and many include additions like onion, fresh tomato, mushrooms, or bell peppers. Some versions include beans, use egg noodles, or even swap tomato sauce for cream of mushroom soup. In a lot of ways it's like an elevated homemade Hamburger Helper, but baked and covered in a layer of cheese. The most "classic" versions seem to stick with beef, macaroni, tomato sauce, and cheese.