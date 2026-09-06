The Aldi Dip So Good, It Doubles As Flavorful Mix-In For Scrambled Eggs
Aldi isn't just one of the best bargain grocery chains in the business, it also supplies unique products that have generated quite the following. In addition to providing beloved name-brand dupes, Aldi's line of dips is as diverse and delicious as competitors like Trader Joe's. Aldi's Park Street Deli Mexicali Dip, in particular, has fans running to social media to sing its praises. Customers even think it's the perfect pairing for scrambled eggs.
If you're wondering what Mexicali Dip tastes like, one Redditor describes it as "similar to the sour cream layer of a 7-layer dip but spicier," adding that "there are bits and pieces of peppers, onions, and tomatoes." Another commenter says that it's also "creamier due to the mayo and cream cheese." While we thought Aldi's Mexicali Dip was too rich to enjoy with corn chips, Aldi's customers raved about its pronounced Tex-Mex flavors and balanced ratio of spiciness to creaminess. Plus, many also note that it's great for way more than tortilla chips — enter: scrambled eggs.
An Aldi customer on Facebook posted a picture of scrambled eggs and a tub of Mexicali Dip, stating, "Mexicali Dip + eggs. You're welcome!" As for how to incorporate it, simply spoon dollops of the dip over freshly scrambled eggs as a rich garnish. However, you can also stir it into whisked eggs before scrambling. The dip has a consistency similar to whipped cream cheese, which is known to save a dry egg scramble, yielding ultra-creamy and flavorful results.
More ways to enjoy Mexicali scrambled eggs
Whether you incorporate Aldi's Park Street Deli Mexicali Dip directly into a scramble or use it as a garnish for eggs, it'll provide a major flavor upgrade that can be worked into all sorts of breakfast favorites. As one Redditor proclaimed, "I wanted to try it as a topping on tacos, but it didn't last long enough." To that effect, you can add Mexicali-dressed scrambled eggs to a cheesy chorizo breakfast taco. For an even heartier Tex-Mex breakfast, add scrambled eggs and a hearty slathering of Mexicali Dip to a breakfast burrito with bacon, avocado, home fries, and pico de gallo.
Alternatively, use the dip as a condiment for a breakfast sandwich topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar, and sausage, adding in pickled jalapeños and onions for some tangy, spicy crunch. Aldi's Mexicali Dip can also be the sauce that tops an omelet stuffed with savory onions, peppers, mushrooms, and bacon. Since the dip is commonly eaten with tortilla chips, you can even try incorporating it into a batch of migas. Scramble the eggs with some Mexicali Dip, your favorite jarred salsa, and tortilla chips, before serving alongside refried beans and fresh corn tortillas.
There are countless ways to make eggs, so if scrambling isn't your favorite method, Aldi's Mexicali Dip can accompany fried, poached, or baked eggs. You can even blend the dip with hot sauce and Mexican crema to pour over sopes that are stacked with chorizo, avocado, and poached eggs for a Mexican-inspired twist on eggs Benedict.