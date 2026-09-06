The Aldi Dip So Good, It Doubles As Flavorful Mix-In For Scrambled Eggs

Aldi isn't just one of the best bargain grocery chains in the business, it also supplies unique products that have generated quite the following. In addition to providing beloved name-brand dupes, Aldi's line of dips is as diverse and delicious as competitors like Trader Joe's. Aldi's Park Street Deli Mexicali Dip, in particular, has fans running to social media to sing its praises. Customers even think it's the perfect pairing for scrambled eggs.

If you're wondering what Mexicali Dip tastes like, one Redditor describes it as "similar to the sour cream layer of a 7-layer dip but spicier," adding that "there are bits and pieces of peppers, onions, and tomatoes." Another commenter says that it's also "creamier due to the mayo and cream cheese." While we thought Aldi's Mexicali Dip was too rich to enjoy with corn chips, Aldi's customers raved about its pronounced Tex-Mex flavors and balanced ratio of spiciness to creaminess. Plus, many also note that it's great for way more than tortilla chips — enter: scrambled eggs.

An Aldi customer on Facebook posted a picture of scrambled eggs and a tub of Mexicali Dip, stating, "Mexicali Dip + eggs. You're welcome!" As for how to incorporate it, simply spoon dollops of the dip over freshly scrambled eggs as a rich garnish. However, you can also stir it into whisked eggs before scrambling. The dip has a consistency similar to whipped cream cheese, which is known to save a dry egg scramble, yielding ultra-creamy and flavorful results.