5 Aldi Mexican Foods To Buy And 4 To Avoid

Whether you're looking to stock up on produce items, dairy products, or spicy snacks, Aldi is the ultimate one-stop shop for budget-minded shoppers and those who want a little variety in their grocery run. It's true that Aldi is ever-reliable for those essentials like fruits, vegetables, proteins, pantry staples, and frozen goods, but Aldi also comes in handy when you're looking for prepared foods that fit into a certain culinary theme.

If the culinary theme for your next dinner happens to be Mexican, then your next Aldi run will be plentiful with Mexican finds from all over the store. Of course, as with any grocery store item, so Mexican foods in Aldi's lineup are absolute hits, while others are undeniable misses. As an avid Aldi shopper myself and someone who has tried many of the store's Mexican finds in the past, I felt confident putting together this list of five Aldi Mexican foods to buy and four to avoid.

Determining which items to include in the "buy" list and those to include in the "avoid" list was relatively easy and intuitive, as those that stood out with particularly exceptional flavors or quality made for easy buy options. On the other hand, those items that stood out for all the wrong reasons, be it lackluster flavor, bad texture, overly-long cook time, or poor value made for (unfortunately) easy candidates for the avoid list.