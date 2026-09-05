Where To Find The Best Indian Food In Every State
Sometimes, the best Indian food doesn't come from Michelin-starred restaurants, but from family-owned establishments following long-inherited recipes. Sometimes, not. Indian food can be modern and playful, or it might be traditional and familiar. It could be served with flatbreads made from fermented rice batter, or it can be brought out with ghee-brushed roti. Indian food is as diverse as it is delectable, and so narrowing down the best Indian restaurant in every state is challenging. Still, we took up the task and curated this list using online customer reviews, local press, and awards received by each restaurant.
We're aware of the disproportionate amount of North Indian food on this list. Butter chicken reigns supreme in America, largely because in order to make a living, Indian restaurateurs must cater to local taste buds. Still, we've identified several restaurants that serve food from other regions of India, especially in states where the Indian diaspora has had a broader influence. Furthermore, there are a number of underrated Indian dishes that are often overlooked in the United States, and some of them can be found at the more niche restaurants listed.
No matter what, each restaurant featured has a loyal set of fans and several terrific dishes that will keep you coming back for more. And yes, many of them have the approval of diners from India as well. You can learn more about our methodology at the end of this article.
Alabama: Curry Corner
Curry Corner commonly comes up as one of the best Indian restaurants in Birmingham. Many Yelpers describe it as a cozy place to eat with excellent service. A few of the food items here are reportedly more difficult to find at other Indian restaurants in the area. In addition to staples like palak paneer, for instance, you can get specialties like fish mohalee. One pleased customer said they would make an hour-plus drive to eat here again.
(205) 201-6530
2037 Cahaba Rd, Mountain Brook, AL 36223
Alaska: Taste of India
Ever asked for super spicy food at an Indian restaurant and found yourself yearning for more heat? One Redditor said that won't be the case at Taste of India, though food can certainly still be made mild. Other customers agreed that this restaurant easily beats its competition. From samosas and dal makhani to tandoori chicken, all the North Indian favorites are here, along with a few Southern staples.
(907) 222-2422
5011 Arctic Blvd Suite I, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Feringhee
Feringhee serves contemporary, creative Indian food, reminding us that the cuisine is neither stagnant nor strictly traditional. Rather, it's diasporic. Co-founded by acclaimed chef Sujan Sarkar and entrepreneur Madhavi Reddy, Feringhee is celebrated for combining local, Western ingredients with traditional Indian dishes. There are heirloom tomatoes in the tandoori chicken kulcha, for example, and avocado in a South Indian pachadi.
(480) 534-7178
3491 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226
Arkansas: Star of India
Some folks in Arkansas have grown up on Star of India, which has been serving dishes like matter paneer and kheer badami to the Little Rock community for over 30 years. In 2026, Star of India received the Arkansas Asian Business of the Year award, but the food really speaks for itself. One Yelper had especially high praise for the naan.
(501) 227-9900
301 N Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR 72211
California: Manohar's Delhi Palace
It's certainly easy to find Michelin-starred restaurants in California, but Manohar's Delhi Palace offers something more down to earth (while still being Michelin-recognized). The cuisine leans more towards Punjabi than anything else, which is why there are four types of lassi on the menu and the samosas are said to be top-notch. But if you'd rather replace your lassi with bubbles, head to this restaurant on a Sunday for the Champagne brunch.
(626) 964-0343
581 Azusa Way, La Puente, CA 91744
Colorado: Spice Room
Redditors are wild about Colorado's Spice Room, saying it easily beats all other Indian restaurants in Denver — particularly when it comes to North Indian cuisine. You can easily order vegan dishes here, too, including kathal curry and methi mushroom masala. In addition to mouthwatering food, Spice Room is praised for having a pleasant ambiance and attentive staff.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Athithi
Connecticut Magazine has ranked Athithi as one of the best Indian restaurants in the state multiple times, and Yelpers agree that everything from the ambiance and the service to the food is fantastic. Each dish is a feast for the eyes as well as the belly, with options including the lauki ke kofta. There's even kulfi falooda for dessert.
(203) 210-7894
14 Danbury Rd Ste 9, Wilton, CT 06897
Delaware: Curry & Cocktails
In 2026, Curry & Cocktails was named the state's best Indian restaurant by Delaware Today, building upon its previous reputation for offering excellent drinks alongside a robust Indian menu. Customers recommend dishes like the korma and the vindaloo, and note that spicy really does mean spicy here. A few Indo-Chinese dishes star on the menu, too, like fried rice and hakka noodles.
(302) 524-4308
422 E Main St, Middletown, DE 19709
Florida: Bombay Street Kitchen
Bombay Street Kitchen has been awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand award not once, not twice, but five times. Many Redditors agree that this restaurant has been unparalleled for years in Orlando, and it continues to do well today. It was recognized twice in the 2026 Best of Orlando awards. You'll find plenty of chaat and several examples of fusion food here, so prepare by reading up on the essential words and phrases to know at Indian restaurants before visiting.
(407) 240-5151
6215 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32809
Georgia: Tabla
Tabla's menu isn't afraid to ask diners to think (or, more accurately, taste) outside the box. There's dragon fruit in the dahi puri and truffle oil in the stuffed mushroom, for instance. And the cocktails are not to be overlooked, with boozy beverages like the Delhi Mule riding alongside non-alcoholic drinks like the lychee sour. Redditors especially recommend the location in Midtown, but the Buckhead location is also well-reviewed.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Tadka
When chef Ganesh Shrestha is cooking at Tadka, Indian food meets the local community where it is. That makes it a great place for those who are timid about trying the cuisine due to spice levels or dietary restrictions. Dishes like pani puri and lamb kadai are said to be spectacular at this Honolulu restaurant, which was named the best Indian restaurant in Hawaii this year by readers of Honolulu Magazine.
(808) 941-0414
1960 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 109, Honolulu, HI 96826
Idaho: Bombay Grill
With a TripAdvisor Hall of Fame award and numerous glowing reviews, Bombay Grill is a staple in the Boise community — and, as of 2025, the Meridian community as well. Not all Indian buffets come with high praise — sometimes trays aren't refilled often enough, and the food is often stale — but the buffet at Bombay Grill is a hit. Customers frequently give kudos to the naan, which comes in several variations, including garlic, coconut, and Kashmiri flavors.
(208) 345-7888
928 W Main St., Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Thalaiva
Thalaiva, which proclaims to be the first restaurant to introduce Kongunadu cuisine to Chicago, has been dubbed the best Indian restaurant in Park Ridge four times by Stroll Park Ridge. It gets points from customers for its classic dishes, and multiple Yelpers have praised its chutneys. In addition to Kongunadu cuisine, you can find other Indian dishes like paneer tikka masala on the menu. Don't miss the acclaimed South Indian filter coffee.
Multiple locations
Indiana: Yak & Yeti Himalayan Cuisine
TheAdventurist Magazine described the Evansville location of Yak & Yeti Himalayan Cuisine as a Michelin-worthy establishment, praising both its goat curry and momos. Indeed, Indian and Nepali food share the menu here, making you feel like you're in a real Indian hill station. Yelpers wax poetic about the large portions, and one Redditor reported that the dishes have "so much flavor it makes other places taste like tomato soup."
Multiple locations
Iowa: Shahi India Grill
Shahi India Grill opened its Iowa location in 2014, and it shares its success with two other locations: one in Nebraska and the other in South Dakota. You don't have to worry about excessively spicy food here, especially if you state your preferences while ordering. The menu includes the likes of achari chicken, malai kofta, garlic naan, and ras malai. You might also hear this restaurant referred to as Shahi Palace; the two are one and the same.
(712) 266-3826
3146 Singing Hills Blvd, Sioux City, IA 51106
Kansas: Korma Sutra
Korma Sutra has received plenty of love from Redditors, many of whom have shared that the owner is amicable. But the food is superb, and the menu includes options like bainghan bharata, paneer pakoras, and carrot halwa. Korma Sutra received a readers' choice award in 2019 from Kansas City Magazine for being the best Indian restaurant in the city, so hop in the car and see if you agree.
(913) 345-8774
12112 W 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa, KS 66215
Kentucky: Masala
Redditors report that the Masala in Richmond (not the one in Lexington, which is a different business entirely) is perhaps the best Indian restaurant in the state. Yelpers agree that dishes like the allu tikki chat and lamb rogan josh are spectacular, while the papadam and chutneys often get callouts. Naan lovers will be pleased with the multiple varieties, including unique flavors like rosemary and mozzarella.
(859) 623-8589
1000 Center Dr, Richmond, KY 40475
Louisiana: Aroma
Several major publications have previously recognized Aroma as one of the best Indian restaurants in NOLA, and for good reason. It has a grounded ambiance, attentive waitstaff, and, of course, exceptional food. The menu runs the gamut from salmon tikka masala and navrattan korma to chicken 65. There are even several flatbreads to choose from, including methi naan, butter roti, and onion kulcha.
(504) 766-6916
401 S Claiborne Ave Ste C, New Orleans, LA 70112
Maine: Bombay Mahal
Bombay Mahal holds the title of the longest-running Indian restaurant in Maine, and its longevity is testament to the quality of its food and service. Over the years, Bombay Mahal has accumulated dozens of awards for its buffet, cuisine, and takeout fare. You can pick from menu items like vegetable pulao and Amritsari channa masala, as well as options with more local flair, such as the Maine wild blueberry lassi.
(207) 729-5260
99 Maine St, Brunswick, ME 04011
Maryland: Harbor Tandoor
In 2025, the readers of Baltimore Magazine voted Harbor Tandoor one of the best Indian restaurants in the city, and it's just as beloved today. Fan-favorite dishes include the samosa chaat, Goan fish curry, and saag paneer. The daal tadka is also said to be excellent, which is always a sign of a great Indian restaurant — after all, it's important to get the basics right. More creative dishes like the herb and goat cheese naan are also available.
(410) 624-7925
803 S Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Massachusetts: Himalayan Bistro
Ranked as the best Indian restaurant in Boston by Boston Magazine in 2015, 2024, and 2026, Himalayan Bistro has helped introduce locals not only to chana saag and chicken vindaloo, but also to Nepalese dishes like momos and tofu chili (both of which have become popular in India as well). Dine here if you're looking for more unique dishes like ginger ice cream and salmon timuri masala.
(617) 325-3500
1735 Centre St, West Roxbury, MA 02132
Michigan: Star of India
In 2025, Hour Detroit awarded Star of India for offering the best Indian food in the city, and while Redditors sometimes note the food here is more Westernized than at other eateries, that's not necessarily a bad thing. Indeed, spice levels are said to be manageable, and hardly a customer walks away disappointed in the butter chicken. One Yelper reported that the owner takes the initiative to gather feedback from customers, and others appreciated the unparalleled service, too.
(248) 546-5996
180 W 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220
Minnesota: Himalayan Restaurant
Here's another fan favorite dishing up Indian, Tibetan, and Nepalese food. Himalayan Restaurant in Minneapolis is known among Redditors for its superb tikka masala and welcoming atmosphere. The vegetarian and vegan selection is generous, and if you're missing gulab jamun on the menu, just ask for lal mohan; this Nepali variation is very similar to the classic Indian dessert.
(612) 332-0880
2910 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Mississippi: Flavors Cuisine of India
Flavors Cuisine of India has succeeded where other restaurants have failed. Literally — it's been in business for over 10 years, far surpassing the six month stretch of the Indian restaurant that previously operated at that location. Expect dishes like palak rasam, lamb pasanda, and vegetables korma. The kitchen doesn't skimp on spice, so order cautiously if your palate is not accustomed to the heat.
(662) 617-8226
108 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr W, Starkville, MS 39759
Missouri: Seva
Few restaurants are recommended as frequently as Seva when it comes to the best Indian food in Kansas City, but don't overlook the tea, either: Chai is on the house. Spice lovers will be satisfied with the cuisine at this award-winning restaurant, which is known for being sparkling clean. Dishes include gobi manchurian, pulao, and rogan josh. The paneer is even made in-house, and it's said to be excellent.
(816) 407-9700
8674 NE Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO 64157
Montana: Saibeen's Kitchen
Diners are often surprised to learn how similar East African and Indian cuisines can be, but a meal at Saibeen's Kitchen will give you the tastiest primer possible. Freshly ground spices infuse dishes like channa aloo and beef kofta at this restaurant founded by a 2022 James Beard Award semi-finalist. However, the menu changes weekly, so there's always a reason to go back. It's worth noting that there are plans to move locations, however, at the time of this writing, it remains at Central Ave.
(406) 788-4191
525 Central Ave, Great Falls, MT 59401
Nebraska: Kinaara
Lauded by Redditors for its egg and jackfruit biryanis, generous portions, and attentive staff, Kinaara offers diners pan-Indian cuisine, including many dishes they may never have heard about before. The Kottayam style fish curry, for instance, is a Keralan delicacy that marries spice with tang. Local ingredients like oyster mushrooms and Morgan Ranch beef dot the menu, too.
(402) 895-3463
120 Regency Pkwy Ste 124 Omaha, NE 68114
Nevada: Tamba
If you're looking for a fancy Indian meal in Las Vegas, Tamba is the place to be. This 2026 James Beard award nominee has also received AAA Four Diamond recognition, and its menu caters to several dietary requirements. Whether you're vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, or Jain, there are plenty of pretty dishes in which you can indulge. International influences are prevalent — for instance, in the broccoli Caesar salad containing naan croutons, Madras curry-charred broccoli, and a tamarind Caesar dressing.
(702) 798-7889
6671 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste A117, Las Vegas, NV 89119
New Hampshire: Taste of India
For decades, Taste of India has been a favorite among Dover residents for its affordability and its hospitable owners. This is a family-run restaurant, and we mean that in every sense of the phrase: The whole family chips in to serve customers, cooking food and washing dishes as necessary. Of course, Taste of India is celebrated for its outstanding cuisine, too. North Indian dishes like lamb mughlai and matter paneer are up for grabs.
(603) 742-8306
55 Main St, Dover, NH 03820
New Jersey: Aarzu Modern Indian Bistro
Aarzu Modern Indian Bistro earned the honor of being a USA Today Restaurant of the Year in 2025, and many locals would say that was a title well-earned. Thanks to the elegant plating of each dish, this is an ideal date spot — or it's a great place for a meal anytime if you like to take pictures of your food (like we do). Don't hesitate to try more creative dishes like the noteworthy duck paratha tacos, though traditional entrees like channa masala are available, too.
(732) 333-0933
30 E Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728
New Mexico: Paper Dosa
It goes without saying that you've got to get the paper dosa at Paper Dosa, but that's not all that's in store at this beloved Santa Fe restaurant. Try a plate of traditional dahi vada as a refreshing appetizer, or opt for a Caprese dosa if you're interested in fusion food. True to its namesake, the dosas are said to be exceptional here.
(505) 930-5521
551 W Cordova Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505
New York: Indian Accent
There are currently 72 Michelin-starred restaurants in New York City, but only one of them is Indian. We wouldn't be surprised if Indian Accent soon brings that number to two. We've dined at the New Delhi location, commonly recognized as one of the best restaurants in Asia, and the New York branch similarly gets stellar reviews. Expect beautiful dishes infusing modern creativity into traditional Indian favorites, such as the sweet potato shakarkandi served with starfruit and okra.
(212) 842-8070
123 West 56th St, New York, NY 10019
North Carolina: Cheeni
Speaking again from personal experience, Cheeni is an Indian restaurant that does justice to the cuisine without adopting too many Western influences. Chef Preeti Waas was a James Beard Award semi-finalist in 2023, and she often personally makes the rounds to check on diners at this downtown Durham restaurant. From the samosa chaat to the paneer makhani, we can assure you that you're in good hands.
(919) 908-0220
202 Corcoran St Ste 100, Durham, NC 27701
North Dakota: Passage to India
Craving tikka masala? One Redditor said that Passage to India is the place to get it, and plenty of others on the same thread cited this restaurant as selling the best Indian food in Fargo. Guy Fieri loved it, too, and so it was once featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Other popular dishes include the shahi paneer and chicken biryani.
(701) 281-0277
855 45th St. S, Unit A3, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Awadh
One Redditor reported that the chef's expertise is obvious at Ohio's Awadh, while another explained that this is an excellent place to try food from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. For example, you might start with the crispy Lucknowi bhindi or the luscious galawati kebab. Indo-Chinese specialties are likewise prolific, including over two dozen types of noodles and nearly as many variations of fried rice.
(740) 917-5306
8736 Moreland St, Powell, OH 43065
Oklahoma: Sheesh Mahal
According to one Redditor, Sheesh Mahal "is holy and should have its own religion." If you find yourself in Oklahoma City, you can taste dishes like malai kofta and pink Kashmiri chai from this restaurant and add to the reviews assuming it lives up to the hype. Judging by other customers' excellent reviews and the acclaim it has received from local news agencies, we think it will.
(405) 778-8469
4621 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Oregon: Bhuna
Deepak Kaul is the award-winning chef at Bhuna who ensures each dish is packed with flavor and creativity. Many of these dishes showcase his Kashmiri heritage, such as the Kashmiri lamb rogan josh and the Kashmiri mushroom naan. To sample as much as possible in a single meal, opt for the thali, an Indian restaurant staple that allows you to eat multiple flavors, textures, and ingredients from the same plate.
(971) 865-2176
704 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Pennsylvania: Ekta Indian Cuisine
Dishes like kachha aam ki sabzi (featuring raw mango) and paneer tikka masala (a more accessible classic) earned Ekta Indian Cuisine an award from readers of The Philadelphia Inquirer in 2026. The menu is huge, meaning there's something for everyone, but several customers noted that the serving sizes are somewhat small. That either means no leftovers for lunch tomorrow, or, more optimistically, that you've got an excuse to try a few extra dishes.
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: Chennai Tiffins
Organic, local ingredients can be found throughout the menu at Chennai Tiffins, a restaurant with dishes that might just remind you of home-cooked Indian food (the undisputed gold standard among Indians). The South Indian food is especially praised for being authentic, so before reverting to your usual North Indian favorites like paneer butter masala and chicken korma, try one of the many dosa varieties alongside sambar and chutney. Make sure to read up on the different types of dosa before ordering.
(401) 356-4471
359 Old River Rd, Manville, RI 02838
South Carolina: Rivayat
If you're digging the creative martinis that have been popping up on seemingly every bar's menu recently, head to Rivayat, one of Charleston' best new restaurants, on your next night out. It won an award in 2026 for crafting Charleston's best espresso martini, and it contained a spicy Indian twist, of course. Enjoy one alongside a similarly innovative dish like burrata saag or a familiar staple like chana masala.
(843) 352-8163
210 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota: Indian Oven
Redditors leave raving reviews for the naan at Indian Oven, which comes in 10 varieties. The garlic naan is especially popular and can be sampled alongside the plain and cheese naan in a basket. The portions are large, and the menu is expansive. Some of the items are not traditional — for instance, the alligator tikka masala — but you'll still find classics like paneer burji, aloo dam, and other classics.
(605) 271-0147
431 W 85th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Tennessee: Tailor
Tailor received plenty of national recognition before being added to the Michelin guide in 2025, and the welcoming atmosphere of this restaurant will draw you in as much as its gourmet food. The menu is seasonal, and dishes like bacon bhel and Gujarati dal and kansar are served in the style of a dinner party. This brings layers of comfort and accessibility to what might otherwise have been an intimidating tasting menu.
620 Taylor St, Nashville, TN 37208
Texas: Spices of India Kitchen
Looking to deepen your knowledge of regional Indian cuisines? You're going to love Spices of India Kitchen, a restaurant that specializes in Keralan food. Dishes like Malabar fish biryani and beans thoran generously dot the menu, and the Kerala parotta may give your favorite naan a run for its money. The interior of this restaurant is small and humble, making it a great spot for a casual, yet delicious, meal.
(214) 751-6468
833 E Shady Grove Rd A, Irving, TX 75060
Utah: Mumbai House
Since 1993, Mumbai House supplies award-winning Indian food to diners in Utah. From Assam pineapple shrimp to vegetable coconut kurma, you'll enjoy a pan-Indian menu that can be made sufficiently spicy for those who like to bring on the heat. If you visit during a rush hour, be prepared to wait in line. Still, Yelpers consistently compliment the service at Mumbai House, so don't hesitate to ask for explanations of menu items.
Multiple locations
Vermont: Aromas of India
Most Indian restaurants in the United States can't get away with being fully vegetarian, but Aromas of India passes the vibe check with flying colors. This "pure veg" restaurant, as they would say in India, has won a few Seven Daysies Awards, and customers often report that the paneer dishes are excellent alternatives to meat items. Methi malai paneer and dal makhani will satisfy vegetarians, but plenty of vegan items are available, too, including aloo chole and rajma curry.
(802) 876-7809
202 Cornerstone Dr, Williston, VT 05495
Virginia: Celebration by Rupa Vira
The food at Celebration by Rupa Vira — an upscale, smart casual restaurant — errs on the more expensive side, but you may find that the flavors and aesthetics of each dish are worth it. Modern Indian dishes inspired from several regional cuisines grace the menu, including lotus root stem chaat and butternut squash kofta. It's easy to see why Celebration is consistently ranked among the 50 best restaurants in Northern Virginia.
(571) 281-2233
44260 Ice Rink Plaza #120, Ashburn, VA 20147
Washington: Spice Waala
Craving Indian food, but don't want to sit down for a full meal service? Grab a kathi roll at Spice Waala, one of the best places to get Indian food in Seattle. Spice Waala specializes in street food, so you might also try the bhel puri or an Indian-inspired soft serve ice cream. The masala chai even comes with two Parle-G biscuits, a nostalgic touch.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Fresh Mint
Fresh Mint is known for its excellent biryani, hospitable service, and comfortable setting. North Indian dishes like kadai paneer and dal makhani are on the menu, as are several varieties of dosa and two Indo-Chinese entrees. Feeling thirsty? The Madras coffee is unique from American-style coffee and worth a try. Finally, if you need your food to be mild, you can rest assured that your request will be honored.
(304) 381-2805
40 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505
Wisconsin: Maharaja
Maharaja offers familiar dishes with spectacular flavors, so if you're not into modern twists and unorthodox ingredients, it's still a safe place to eat. But don't think that means it offers less. Dishes like pakora, shahi paneer, and tandoori lamb can be found on the menu, and you might savor them alongside an Indian beer. This restaurant has won 19 "Best of Milwaukee" awards (and counting), cementing its status as a local favorite.
(414) 276-2250
1550 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming: Sherpa Indian Kitchen
Nepali and Indian food play beautifully with one another at Sherpa Indian Kitchen, where you can order dishes like lasooni shrimp, chicken momos, and saag paneer. The food can be made spicy if you'd like, and the service is said to be top-notch. One Yelp reviewer even mused that "Sherpa is the best thing to ever happen to Gillette."
(307) 299-8040
1414 W 2nd St, Gillette, WY 82716
Methodology
Indian restaurants come in all shapes and sizes. Some are modern and fancy, while others are traditional and casual. As long as the food was well-reviewed from local news publications and from customers on sites like Yelp and Reddit, we didn't require the restaurants on this list to serve strictly authentic Indian food. After all, this is an evolving cuisine, just like any other.
On a similar note, some of these restaurants have dishes influenced by Tibetan, Nepalese, and Chinese cuisines. Such dishes can be readily found in India, too; momos, for example, are popular movie theater snacks. Nevertheless, to be featured in this list, a restaurant also had to sell a large selection of what is indisputably "Indian" food.