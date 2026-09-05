Where To Find The Best Indian Food In Every State

Sometimes, the best Indian food doesn't come from Michelin-starred restaurants, but from family-owned establishments following long-inherited recipes. Sometimes, not. Indian food can be modern and playful, or it might be traditional and familiar. It could be served with flatbreads made from fermented rice batter, or it can be brought out with ghee-brushed roti. Indian food is as diverse as it is delectable, and so narrowing down the best Indian restaurant in every state is challenging. Still, we took up the task and curated this list using online customer reviews, local press, and awards received by each restaurant.

We're aware of the disproportionate amount of North Indian food on this list. Butter chicken reigns supreme in America, largely because in order to make a living, Indian restaurateurs must cater to local taste buds. Still, we've identified several restaurants that serve food from other regions of India, especially in states where the Indian diaspora has had a broader influence. Furthermore, there are a number of underrated Indian dishes that are often overlooked in the United States, and some of them can be found at the more niche restaurants listed.

No matter what, each restaurant featured has a loyal set of fans and several terrific dishes that will keep you coming back for more. And yes, many of them have the approval of diners from India as well. You can learn more about our methodology at the end of this article.