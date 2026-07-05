19 Indian Dishes Most People In The U.S. Overlook — But Shouldn't

If you're like me, you love a crispy dosa as much as a rich, fragrant butter paneer. But you might also be curious about regional cuisines outside of the North and South Indian binary. For five years, I've called Mumbai home, and I've lamented the fact that immigration patterns, ingredient availability, and taste preferences have precluded the presence of some of my favorite Indian dishes in America. That's changing, though. I spoke to a handful of experts to ascertain which Indian dishes most people in the U.S. overlook, but shouldn't — and perhaps won't need to any longer.

Joining the conversation from across the country are Chef Balpreet Singh Chadha, of The Mango Yard; Chef Partner Nigel J. Lobo, of Indibar; and Executive Chef Kumar Srikant, of Gymkhana Las Vegas. Meanwhile, representing New York are Restaurateur Avtar Singh Walia, of Tamarind Tribeca; Chef Abhishek Botadkar, of Bhaijaan; and Chef Aarthi Sampath, of Drāvida.

Several of these chefs encourage readers to visit India to try these unique flavors. Recognizing that's it's not always feasible, most of them also advise frequenting regional Indian restaurants over generic ones. If you can travel closer to home, Sampath recommends flying to New York City, where the South Indian diaspora is on full display. No matter how you dabble, Lobo sums it up well by observing that "beyond butter chicken lies one of the world's most diverse and fascinating culinary traditions, with countless regional dishes waiting to be explored."