9 Types Of Dosa, Explained

Comparing dosa to the Indian version of a pancake is a serious and reductive mistake, but one often made even by South Asians. Then again, there are so many variations of dosa from different regions and households that one can't place too many definitions around this food group.

Dosas are typically prepared from a batter of rice and lentils, which may or may not be fermented. This batter sometimes contains spices such as cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, or chile peppers, but that is by no means the norm. And while a dosa stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes can be a filling breakfast, a thin dosa with chutney can be an ideal snack. Recipes get as creative as this one for coconut shrimp dosa, and for even more protein, look no further than egg dosa, one of India's most delicious egg dishes, which is worth trying.

Living in Mumbai for the better part of each year, there's only one place my family is willing to stand in line for half an hour every weekend, and that's Benne, a restaurant that specializes in serving a few simple foods from Bangalore that are packed with flavor. One of us usually ends up ordering a dosa, and the joy from our meal lasts long after we wipe the last of the ghee and butter off our fingertips. To my delight, Shriya Narayan, one of Benne's co-founders, was willing to share some of her professional knowledge to augment my own experiences cooking and eating dosa. Buckle up — or rather, unbuckle your belt a notch — because things are about to get seriously mouthwatering.