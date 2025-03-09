The 8 Best Cooking Oils For Indian Cuisine And How To Use Them

It would be rather difficult to cook Indian food without oil. Some kind of fat is necessary for softening and enhancing the flavors of base ingredients like onions, garlic, and ginger. Additionally, oil is essential to frying food, and a finishing oil can add delectable flavor and texture to a dish. The region from which a dish hails, its specific melody of flavors, and the style in which it is prepared all help dictate which oil one should pull from the kitchen cabinet. For instance, there is a very good reason why you should stay away from high heat when cooking with sesame oil: its smoke point. To that end, this guide will help you understand which cooking oils are best for Indian cuisine and how to use them.

I have lived much of each year in India since meeting my husband there in 2019, and I have therefore had many opportunities to hone my cooking skills in making dals, curries, snacks, and vegetable dishes. This guide is mostly informed by my own experiences, but supplemented by additional research where necessary. While ghee and butter may not strictly fit the definition of oils (both are solid at room temperature), I have nevertheless included them in this list because they are so integral to Indian cuisine.