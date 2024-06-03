Is It Actually Dangerous To Cook With Mustard Oil?

Americans enjoy access to a wide selection of cooking oils, but there's one option whose absence from grocery store shelves has stirred up controversy since it was first banned back in the 1990s. Mustard oil is extracted from mustard seeds and is a pungently flavorful cooking oil commonly associated with Northern India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, China, and Russia. The oil has been used in these regions for hundreds of years, shaping the local cuisine in unmistakable ways. So, why aren't Americans allowed to cook with it?

Back in the 1950s, researchers performed a study on rats aimed at understanding the health effects of rapeseed oil. Rapeseed and mustard seed are both in the Brassicaceae family but, more importantly, they both contain relatively high levels of erucic acid. From that study, researchers discovered that high levels of erucic acid increased the rats' risk of heart disease. This was the impetus for creating canola oil, which is an artificially bred variant of rapeseed specifically designed to reduce erucic acid content.

You can still find mustard oil for sale in the U.S. today, but it's labeled for external use only, meaning you aren't supposed to eat it. That hasn't stopped people from continuing to cook with it though. In recent years, the ban has come under some criticism alongside a significant increase in culinary use. With so many other countries still cooking with it legally, many people are confused as to why the U.S. is left in the dark.