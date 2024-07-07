Here's The Right Way To Eat Indian Food With Your Hands

For those who didn't grow up in Indian culture, eating with our hands can seem daunting. How do you approach a plate full of rice, lentils, vegetable dishes, and bread without making a mess? Don't be tempted to ask for cutlery: This is a frequent mistake diners make when eating at Indian restaurants, but there's a manageable way to eat Indian food with your hands. So, put the knife and fork away, and we'll teach you to dig in — fingers first.

First, use your fingers to mix a small amount of food into your rice. This action helps the food stick together, making it easier to pick up. Next, scoop the mixed rice with your fingertips and use your thumb to push it into your mouth. Avoid putting your fingers directly in your mouth — they should only guide the food. Many believe that our fingertips carry vital energy that enhances our connection and relationship with food, which explains the emphasis on eating with the fingertips.

Furthermore, if you're eating bread or classic masala dosa, hold it down with your thumb and use your fingers to tear off a small piece, then fold it in half. Use the torn-off piece as a makeshift spoon to scoop the food mess-free. And above all else, remember: Use your right hand when eating. Throughout India, as in much of Asia, Africa, and South America, the left hand is reserved for personal hygiene, while the right hand is for eating.