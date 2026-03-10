10 Biggest Mistakes Beginners Make With Indian Cooking
When you first dip your toe — or your ladle — into Indian cuisine, you'll find yourself entranced by the aromas and textures. From mustard seeds spluttering in hot oil to the aromatic warmth of garam masala, you are in for a highly sensorial adventure. But if you are wondering why your chicken tikka masala never quite tastes like the one at the restaurant, it might be less about the ingredients and more about how they are used.
Much like baking, Indian cooking is a highly procedural art form. If the base masala is underdeveloped or the onions aren't cooked properly, there is no fixing it later. Keeping one eye trained on the clock won't be of much help, either. Instead, you'll need to train yourself to monitor textural cues — such as the oil separating at the edges or the thickening of a curry — to understand when a dish is truly done.
To help you save time, wasted ingredients, and costly mistakes, we turned to the experts. Pradeep Rao, executive chef at Conrad Pune, and Rohit Yadav, executive chef at Marriott Executive Apartments Bengaluru UB City, share the most common mistakes that might be preventing your Indian recipes from achieving truly lip-smacking greatness.
Not tempering spices properly
Growing up in an Indian household means that you rarely wait for your mother to formally announce that lunch is ready. Instead, the fiery hiss and crackle of curry leaves hitting a bed of boiling oil is your non-verbal signal that food is about to be served. Tadka, or tempering spices, is the process of heating whole spices and aromatics in hot oil to release their aromas as a finishing touch for lentils and curries — this classic Indian cooking technique can even be used to elevate your pasta salad. On paper, this process doesn't take longer than a minute but requires careful attention. "When handled correctly, the spices release a rich, nutty aroma that elevates the entire dish," chef Pradeep Rao intones.
According to chef Rohit Yadav, the temperature of the oil most commonly derails the tempering process. "If the oil is not hot enough, whole spices will not crackle and the volatile oils never release, leaving the dish flat and dull," he cautions. On the other hand, scalding oil won't do you any favors, either. Smaller spices, such as mustard and cumin, will get scorched within seconds of touching overheated oil. Once this bitterness permeates the dish, Yadav believes that there is no redemption. Instead, he recommends following the standard order of tossing in whole spices first and then lowering the heat for making other additions.
Not cooking the onions adequately
You don't need a fancy new spice blend to have guests begging for your Indian recipes. Instead, the solution lurks in something as mundane as ensuring that the onions are cooked sufficiently. Alongside spices and aromatics, onions form the base structure of any masala and add body to the gravy. It can seem tempting to rush through this step to save time, but you risk creating a flat, thin-bodied gravy.
Cooking the onions until they are the right shade of brown but not burned is a tricky tightrope to master. But Pradeep Rao assures that the payoff comes in the form of better depth of flavor. As a rule of thumb, he recommends cooking onions over medium heat so that their inherent moisture can evaporate in a gradual manner. "This ensures even cooking, prevents burning, and develops a natural sweetness that enhances the dish," he says.
Not sure when the onions are cooked through? Rohit Yadav has found that color and smell are reliable indicators. However, the amount of doneness that is needed can differ across dishes. Light curries call for translucent onions, while dishes like butter chicken taste best once the onions have touched medium golden. "Biryani bases need golden brown with a sweet aroma," he adds. Richer gravies, such as rogan josh, will need deeply browned onions.
Burning the ginger-garlic paste
Let's face facts: Ginger-garlic paste may not be the most pleasantly fragrant pantry staple. But once you get past the putrid smell and understand its role as a structural element in Indian curries, there is no going back. Traditionally, ginger-garlic paste is added early in the cooking process after cooking whole spices and onions. However, since the oil is generally hot by this stage, it is common for the paste to burn and sabotage the base of the dish. "Even if everything else is cooked correctly, that bitterness carries through to the finished gravy," Rohit Yadav cautions.
You aren't entirely at fault, either — the structural composition of ginger-garlic paste makes it vulnerable to burning. "Garlic contains natural sugars and sulphur compounds. When overheated, it turns dark brown very quickly and releases bitter, acidic notes," Pradeep Rao notes. Once this bitterness has made its way through the dish, the base flavor can take on a harsh taste.
Mastering timing and heat control after adding ginger-garlic paste is a skill best learned with practice, but certain visual markers can help. Ideally, you should move it around the pan until the raw smell vanishes. At this stage, you'll notice that the color takes on a blonde hue and the oil starts separating gently at the edges — your cue to move on to the next stage of the cooking process. "Properly cooked ginger-garlic paste should smell fragrant and slightly sweet and not sharp or burnt," Rao advises.
Ignoring whole spices
When a biryani is to be prepared for a special occasion, a treasured stash of whole spices — lovingly handpicked from international bazaars — assumes the spotlight. However, these aromatic gems often remain conspicuously absent in a beginner's pantry. The reasons are somewhat obvious. There is the time factor: When you are racing against the clock, it seems convenient to simply spoon in powdered spices. Many also worry about the unpleasant sensation of biting into a whole cardamom or cinnamon stick.
However, whole spices can give life to a dish in a way that their powdered iterations often can't. When tempered in hot oil at the beginning of the cooking process, the fragrance from these spices slowly snakes its way through the dish. "They work best in dishes that simmer for a longer time, like biryanis, kormas, or slow-cooked curries. As they cook, they slowly release their aroma and create a deeper, layered flavor," Pradeep Rao says. And then, there is also the matter of longevity: Whole spices last longer than their powdered counterparts.
If you are ready to upgrade to whole spices, Rohit Yadav recommends adding these essentials to your grocery list: cumin seeds, mustard seeds, green cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, bay leaf, dried red chilies, black peppercorns, fenugreek seeds, and curry leaves. Once you bring them home, store whole spices in an airtight jar away from heat and sunlight to preserve their potency.
Adding too many spices at once
From garam masala to panch phoron, there are many Indian spice blends that can transform a dish — as long as they are not added in all at once. Rohit Yadav has often observed beginners muddling the flavor profile of Indian dishes by making this common mistake. "Indian cooking is not about the quantity of spices, but the timing and sequence in which they are added," he explains.
With time, you will grow to define your own spice ratio depending on personal preferences. But when starting out, Pradeep Rao recommends following a fail-safe formula. "I suggest starting with 3-5 core spices and building complexity gradually," he says. The correct order to follow is to start with whole spices, followed by other structural elements, such as onion, ginger-garlic paste, and tomatoes. Once the base has been formed, you can bring powdered spices, such as turmeric, coriander, and cumin to the party. Rao has found that these need ample time to blend into the masala and negate any signs of rawness. When done, the finishing touch comes from aroma-heavy spices, such as garam masala. You can think of the process as putting together a perfume: With the right base, heart, and top notes, you can create the perfect alchemy for your taste buds.
Confusing chili heat with flavor
Few would dispute the fact that Indian cuisine is considered synonymous with heat, but this isn't created by indiscriminately dumping in fiery spices. Rohit Yadav has found that when you start leaning excessively on chili powder to generate heat, you risk masking the other notes of a dish: The aromatic punch of whole spices, the caramelized sweetness from onions, and the lively notes from fresh herbs.
Beyond chili powder, there are several candidates that can help you add a fiery kick to your dish — and each serves a different purpose. Take fresh green chilies, for instance. Pradeep Rao shares that they can bring a piercingly sharp kick to your taste buds, but the way they are cut matters. "... slit chilies give a subtle heat, while finely chopped or crushed release more intensity," he says. If you are looking for a less aggressive approach to heat, he recommends reaching for aromatic spices like black pepper, ginger, and mustard seeds. "Using a combination of these in the right quantities produces heat that feels warm and rounded rather than sharp and one-dimensional," Yadav adds.
Heat should ultimately dial up the flavors of a dish, rather than blindly overpower your senses. But what if you have gotten overambitious while tipping over that spoon of Kashmiri chili powder? Spooning in yogurt or coconut milk can cushion the heat without watering down the flavor, according to Rao.
Using too much water in curries
Deciding how much water to add to a curry is no easy task — perils lie at both ends of the spectrum. Get stingy with water, and you will be left with a thick, pasty concoction. However, excessive water will water down the flavors. "Too much water dilutes spice intensity, breaks the integration of fat and aromatics, and produces a thin, flavourless result," Rohit Yadav adds. Instead, he recommends opting for a measured approach. "Water should always be added in increments because tomatoes, onions, and vegetables release significant moisture during cooking and the quantity is easy to misjudge," he says.
An easy way to know when you have hit the right consistency is to quickly swipe through the mixture — the ideal Indian curry will coat the back of the spoon with a slim halo of oil separating at the edges. "The sauce should gently cling to vegetables or meat, carrying the full fragrance and taste of the spices in every bite," Pradeep Rao adds.
In case you have gotten overzealous with water, fret not. The easiest way to thicken a watery curry is to simmer it without a lid to reduce the mixture. If this doesn't help, Yadav advises stirring in thickening agents, such as cashew paste or roasted besan slurry. Cream and coconut milk can serve as a handy finishing touch if they align with the flavor profile of your chosen dish.
Cooking lentils incorrectly
Whether you are recovering from the flu or a rough week, lentils serve as the ultimate comfort food in Indian households. Tender and restorative, there are several types of lentils that can warm you up from the inside — but only when cooked correctly. If the timing is mishandled, you could end up with a mushy, overcooked paste or a grainy, undercooked bite. According to Rohit Yadav, you'll know you have hit the jackpot when the lentils become soft but can hold their shape.
If your lentils always end up cooking unevenly, it helps to reexamine your prep. "Lentils should always be rinsed well under running water to remove dust and excess starch," Pradeep Rao advises. You might be able to get away without soaking smaller lentils, such as moong dal, but whole legumes will cook unevenly with tough skins if not hydrated thoroughly beforehand. Yadav recommends soaking masoor for 20 to 30 minutes, toor dal for 30 to 60 minutes, and dunking rajma or chole in water for 8 to 10 hours before cooking.
If you opt for a pressure cooker, Yadav recommends a ratio of 1 part dal to 3 parts water — this can be increased to 3.5 to 4 parts for whole legumes. Finally, you'll want to ensure that you aren't adding salt too early. "Salt should only be added after initial softening because early salting toughens the skins and prevents even cooking, especially with whole legumes," Yadav cautions.
Rushing the process
When you are trying out a new, unfamiliar cuisine for the first time, it is justifiable to want quick wins. Turning up the flame is often confused with faster progress, but there can be something deeply meditative about allowing flavors to gradually bloom in an unhurried manner. Slow cooking adds more depth to ground beef, and Indian recipes are no different. "Several stages in Indian cooking cannot be shortened without affecting the final result," Rohit Yadav declares. The process of browning onions is a prime example. When blasted on high heat, the outside gets scorched while the center remains undercooked.
In his rulebook, the payoff for turning the heat on high comes in the form of unfinished flavors. But when dishes are slow-cooked with patience and care, flavors intensify gradually and proteins reach tender softness. "Biryani is a great example, where rice and meat are layered and cooked on low heat, allowing the flavours to meld without overcooking," Pradeep Rao adds.
However, slow-cooking isn't limited to dinner party recipes. Even something as simple as black lentils can benefit from luxurious, uninterrupted cooking. "...often known as dal makhani, it is simmered for hours to achieve a creamy, almost buttery texture without relying heavily on cream," Rao shares. Heavy-bottomed pans are the best option for getting the job done as they distribute heat evenly — time to haul out that Dutch oven.
Skipping the final garnish
After hours of laboring by the stove, you are ready to present your Indian feast to the world. But forgetting to add a final garnish can affect more than just the visual presentation. According to Rohit Yadav, garnish has a functional role to play in Indian dishes, rather than being mere ornamentation. Slow cooking can often rob a recipe of its freshness, and garnish helps restore that vibrance. "Fresh coriander lifts aroma. Ginger juliennes add sharpness and texture. Fried onions bring crunch and sweetness. A cream swirl softens heavy gravies. Tempered chili oil adds heat and gloss," he lists.
When choosing the right garnish for a dish, Yadav encourages you to stop and ask: What is the dish missing after being cooked? Perhaps it just needs a hint of freshness which can be introduced by chopped herbs like cilantro, but if you feel it's missing a crunchy element, fried onions or birista are one of the many ways to add more flavor to a curry. Acidity, meanwhile, can be brought in with a quick squeeze of lime. "The idea is always to complement the dish, not overpower it, while adding a final layer of aroma and visual appeal," Pradeep Rao concludes.