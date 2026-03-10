10 Biggest Mistakes Beginners Make With Indian Cooking

When you first dip your toe — or your ladle — into Indian cuisine, you'll find yourself entranced by the aromas and textures. From mustard seeds spluttering in hot oil to the aromatic warmth of garam masala, you are in for a highly sensorial adventure. But if you are wondering why your chicken tikka masala never quite tastes like the one at the restaurant, it might be less about the ingredients and more about how they are used.

Much like baking, Indian cooking is a highly procedural art form. If the base masala is underdeveloped or the onions aren't cooked properly, there is no fixing it later. Keeping one eye trained on the clock won't be of much help, either. Instead, you'll need to train yourself to monitor textural cues — such as the oil separating at the edges or the thickening of a curry — to understand when a dish is truly done.

To help you save time, wasted ingredients, and costly mistakes, we turned to the experts. Pradeep Rao, executive chef at Conrad Pune, and Rohit Yadav, executive chef at Marriott Executive Apartments Bengaluru UB City, share the most common mistakes that might be preventing your Indian recipes from achieving truly lip-smacking greatness.