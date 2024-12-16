The Brewing Method That Makes South Indian Filter Coffee Unique

If you're a flag-flying coffee-lover who digs the brewing ritual as much as the brew itself, then South Indian filter coffee belongs on your radar. Filter coffee (aka filter kaapi) features a bitter, strong, robust, espresso-like flavor, tempered by boiled milk and sugar. It's often brewed from a combination of arabica beans and mild-flavored chicory root. This style of coffee is inextricably linked to its unique brewing apparatus, which needs to be purchased specifically for this purpose.

Advertisement

The namesake filter device is designed for slow percolation, helping extract the maximum concentration of nuanced tasting notes from those delicate beans, which are loaded with flavorful polyphenols. This is one reason why coffee in India tastes so delicious. It all starts with the coffee percolator, aka the filter, which is divided into two nested chambers. The percolator, like this stainless steel drip maker by Kitchen Mart on Amazon, is made from brass or stainless steel and equipped with a plunger and a lid, not allowing any air to escape.

You'll also need a small cup and tumbler set called a dabarah, or any two small mugs. To make a knockout cuppa joe, finely ground Indian coffee (like this Brindavan Bold blend by Mysore Concerns) or instant coffee powder is placed into the upper chamber of the filter. First, gently tamp the powder with the attached top plunger, then top it with boiling water to fill the chamber. Next, close the lid. Inside, the coffee sits to brew for 10 to 15 minutes or up to a full 30 minutes. It's well worth the wait, but certainly an exercise in patience.

Advertisement