21 Indian Drinks You Need To Try At Least Once

Indian cuisine is lauded by foodies worldwide for its unrivaled diversity of regional dishes, each boasting a layered palate of rich, intense flavors. Despite being a beloved cuisine seemingly all over the world, there's little love or attention for the countless beverages famous in India. Let's change that.

I've spent over a decade of my life cooking Indian cuisine, plus five years actively developing and publishing Indian recipes for a global audience. Perhaps more importantly, I've dedicated most of my adult life to researching and unearthing ultra-regional, authentic recipes that haven't yet gained national recognition, let alone global, yet unequivocally deserve a place in the global consciousness.

I'll delve beyond the chai tea latte and open your eyes to the seemingly endless variety of traditional (and modern) Indian drinks. From oak-aged wines from the verdant valleys of Maharashtra, to juices from near-extinct fruits, India has an impressive array of beverages worth sampling.