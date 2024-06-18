11 Indian Wines You Should Try, According To Sommeliers

In many ways, it is a miracle that Indian wine exists at all. The conditions of the subcontinent are far from ideal for producing grapes — with the summer growing season bringing with it tropical heat and ravaging monsoons. In recent years, periods of drought and unpredictable weather patterns have added to the challenge. Then, there are the cultural hurdles — alcohol has traditionally been perceived negatively in Indian culture, and some states ban it entirely. Overall, the annual per capita consumption of wine in the country is a mere 20 milliliters— around 4 teaspoons. Despite these constraints, India does have an exciting and ever-growing wine scene. Indian wine sales are forecast to grow both domestically and internationally over the coming years.

A few years ago, I was lucky enough to attend a wine tasting at Sula Vineyards, the biggest winery in the country. The vineyards are set in the rolling green hills of Maharashtra. I reached out to some of India's top wine experts to find out which should be next on my list of Indian wines to try. I spoke to India's only Master of Wine, Sonal C Holland, to Gagan Sharma, the first Indian to be awarded the French Wine Scholar (FWS) certification, and to certified sommelier Akshay Gharat, to get their recommendations of wines to try. I also dived into internet reviews to find out which Indian wines are the most popular among consumers. These insights led to this list of exceptional Indian wines that oenophiles should try.