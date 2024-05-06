36 Essential Words And Phrases To Know At An Indian Restaurant

If you're looking for a meal full of complex flavors and expertly combined spices, look no further than an Indian restaurant. From Northern India's palak paneer (fresh cheese stewed with spinach) to Goa's fiery vindaloo (vinegary curry with chilies) and central India's samosas, the ingredients, flavors, and cooking styles range dramatically across India's 1,269,299 square miles.

Enjoying an Indian meal is as simple as choosing a variety of dishes and sharing everything with your dining companions. Unlike Western restaurant meals, Indian cuisine is traditionally meant to be enjoyed with all the dishes on the table together, served family-style. Look for balance — in texture, temperature, heat level, and ingredients — to craft a meal full of complementary flavors.

There are so many Indian dishes you have to try, but the first step is understanding what is on the menu. Many menu words derive from Hindi, India's official language, and you'll spot some terms (like tikka, masala, or paneer) throughout the offerings. This list will help give you a basic understanding of cooking styles, must-know ingredients, and other menu basics, so you'll be on your way to ordering like a pro.