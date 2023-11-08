What Is Bean Flour And How Is It Best Used In Cooking?

Though store-bought bean flour offers convenience, it can be made at home in just a few simple steps. Depending on the purpose of your homemade bean flour and the flavor profile of the dish you'll be using it for, selecting the right type of bean should be given adequate consideration before you begin processing.

Many choose to simply grind up the dry, raw beans as Vitamix suggests, as a quick way to make flour. Alternatively, some homemade bean flour makers choose to soak their beans in water for anywhere from a few minutes to overnight before processing. This extra step helps to remove impurities from the beans and also reduces the gastrointestinal distress that eating beans can cause. If you go the soaking route, you'll also have to fully dry your beans before grinding them. This can be done in your oven over low heat, but beans can also be air-dried. Allowing the beans to dry before grinding them prevents excess moisture from getting into the flour, which could cause clumping and uneven grinding.

Finally, using a high-powered blender you can grind your dry beans into fine flour. Some recipes call for sifting the freshly ground flour for an extra fine consistency but this is an optional step. Additionally, home cooks can choose to toast the finished flour in the oven to produce a more neutral-tasting final product.