Costco's September 2026 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month
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If you don't walk out of Costco with more than what was originally on your grocery list, you're doing Costco wrong. There are so many great finds, and with a rotating selection of food, drink, and kitchen items that ensure your grocery runs are never boring. It doesn't hurt that Costco's food samples help you justify those impulse buys. This month, you have plenty of standout finds to keep your pantry well-stocked and kitchen running smoothly.
In this roundup, we prioritized relatively new-to-Costco items, seasonal finds, and a few tried-and-true favorites that are regularly available at the warehouse. From indulgent bakery finds and better-for-you snacks to handy kitchen appliances and easy lunch options, you'll find a range of picks here. Whether you're a longtime member or on the fence about joining the club (here's what first-time Costco members need to know), September is a great time to see what's on the shelves.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Mighty Spark Chicken Snack Sticks
If you're looking for a leaner alternative to the usual beef and pork meat sticks, these fit the bill. Having recently expanded to over 600 Costco locations, Mighty Sparks are now easier than ever to find. A 12-count variety pack comes with individually wrapped one-ounce sticks in Original and Teriyaki flavors, each with six grams of protein and no added hormones or antibiotics — and the flavor delivers, too. One TikToker who doesn't usually like beef sticks claimed the Teriyaki ones were "flipping fire."
Purchase Mighty Spark Chicken Snack Sticks at Costco for $14.74.
Fly By Jing Chili Crisp Noodles
These aren't your run-of-the-mill instant noodles. Made in small-batches with Sichuan flavors, these noodles are premium, knife-cut, and sun-dried instead of fried. They certainly have customers in a chokehold. "I love these noodles! I have officially been missed at my local noodle spot because [there's] no need to go out anymore," raves one reviewer on the Fly By Jing website. Just add your favorite protein and veggies for a complete meal.
Purchase Fly By Jing Chili Crisp Noodles at Costco for $14.99.
Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Spice Bar Cake
Kirkland Signature seasonal bakery goods are goated, and Costco really outdid itself with this one. This ultra-moist pumpkin spice sponge cake is paired with decadent layers of pumpkin mousse and topped with a cream cheese frosting and white chocolate curls. On TikTok, one creator said it was "not too sweet" and had "great flavor," giving it a 9 out of 10 rating. Your fall dessert table is officially covered.
Purchase this Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Spice Bar Cake at Costco for $16.99.
Olipop Crisp Apple
If you're all about fall flavors, this Olipop prebiotic soda (available exclusively through Costco's website) is right up your alley. The 15% fruit juice blend, made with apple and a touch of apricot and lemon juice, gives it a sweet-tart flavor that's perfect for this time of year. On Costco's website, one store employee's five-star review praised its "bright and refreshing taste." Just keep in mind, these require refrigeration, so make sure you have enough space in your fridge.
Purchase the Olipop Crisp Apple Pack (24-Count) at Costco for $54.99.
Kirkland Signature Greek Pasta Bowl with Rotisserie Chicken Dressing
After nearly 10 years off the shelves, this fan-favorite Greek Pasta Bowl has made a triumphant comeback with much fanfare. "I live alone and it was gone in 2.5 days," shares on Facebook commenter about the three-pound tub. It comes with penne pasta, chunk of rotisserie chicken, Kalamata olives, feta cheese crumbles, diced red onion, grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and Greek dressing.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Greek Pasta Bowl with Rotisserie Chicken Dressing at Costco for $15.56.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Sandwich on Pretzel Buns with Sauce
Make back-to-school meal prepping simpler with these brand-new, ready-to-eat sandwiches that come with pretzel buns, sliced chicken, Swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, and dijon mayonnaise. Many were surprised by the generous amount of meat per sandwich, making it a quick and filling lunch. Some even said that they are big enough to cut in half when serving a large group. Your weekday lunch just got easier.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Chicken Sandwich on Pretzel Buns with Sauce at Costco for $16.63.
Ninja Crispy Pro 6-in-1 Countertop Glass Cooking System
Making dinner has never been easier with this large-capacity air fryer featuring both six-quart and 2.5-quart glass containers, plus silicone feet so you can place it directly on your countertop after cooking. An LED screen makes it easy to switch between six cooking modes, including Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, and Dehydrate. "I have used this almost every day since it arrived," says one Costco reviewer.
Purchase the Ninja Crispy Pro 6-in-1 Countertop Glass Cooking System at Costco for $299.99.
Deep Indian Kitchen Butter Chicken Kati Street Wraps
If you're looking for a quick and easy lunch option, this is it. These have been called an "Indian burrito" by one TikToker or "Indian Hot Pocket" by another TikTok user and are basically shredded chicken and a creamy buttery sauce, wrapped in a crispy paratha bread that's handmade in India. On Reddit, one person said these were "ridiculously good," noting that they were "probably one of the best wrapped/stuffed frozen anything to microwave thing I've ever had."
Purchase Deep Indian Kitchen Butter Chicken Kati Street Wraps at Costco for $16.79.
Bella 12x22 XL Fold and Store Griddle
This space-saving XL Fold and Store Griddle is perfect for tailgating, camping, and small kitchens. It features two independent temperature zones and a convenient, dishwasher-safe drip tray. Once you're done cooking, it folds the middle for easy storage. On Costco's website, one five-star reviewer called it "easy to operate, easy to clean, and easy to store," adding that it was vital for the user's breakfast routine.
Purchase the Bella 12x22 XL Fold and Store Griddle at Costco for $39.99.
Trudeau Nesting Serving Bowls
Perfect for holiday hosting, these fine porcelain ceramic Nesting Serving Bowls add an elegant touch to any dinner table with their fluted texture and modern, shallow shape. Fans say they look much more expensive than they are. They're also microwave and dishwasher safe, and the stackable design keeps your cupboard shelf space organized.
Purchase the Trudeau Nesting Serving Bowls, 2-Piece Set at Costco for $29.99.
La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte
Get in the spirit of the season with these ready-to-drink Pumpkin Spice Draft Lattes made with roasted coffee, farm-fresh milk, and pumpkin puree. With 15 grams of sugar per can, fans especially appreciate that they're not overly sweet. "These iced coffees are delicious," says one five-star reviewer on the La Colombe website. "Perfect for an afternoon pick me up."
Purchase a box of La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte at Costco for $22.99.
SMEG 50's Style Drip Coffee Machine (10-cup)
Smeg is known for its sleek and stylish retro appliances, and this one's no different. It brings together mid-century design with modern programmable functions to help your mornings run smoother. This coffee machine is available in black, cream, red, and light blue, adding a pop of color to any kitchen. Costco reviews state that it not only does its job of brewing coffee but looks great doing it. It may just be your countertop's newest centerpiece.
Purchase the SMEG 50's Style Drip Coffee Machine at Costco for $199.99.
Al Dente Cavatappi and Rigatoni Protein Pasta Variety Pack
This low-carb, high-protein premium pasta is a Costco online exclusive that comes with six 10-ounce bags. On Amazon, customers say that it tastes just like regular pasta, and Costco shoppers agree. One Costco reviewer stated that it's an "excellent source of protein," adding that they're the typical pasta carb crash is non-existent here. Just keep in mind you may need to let it cook a bit longer than stated to get a good texture.
Purchase the Al Dente Cavatappi and Rigatoni Protein Pasta Variety Pack at Costco for $29.99.
Petit Pot Mango Tapioca Pudding
Made with only 7 simple ingredients, this tapioca pudding is made with real mango puree, a hint of passion fruit juice, and organic milk and cream. On TikTok, one creator was left speechless when trying it for the first time, praising its custardy texture and giving it a 9 out of 10. This one might be worth making room for in the fridge.
Purchase the Petit Pot Mango Tapioca Pudding at Costco for $9.99.
Volupta Premium Freeze Dried Strawberries
Freeze-dried strawberries are incredibly versatile, adding color and crunch to desserts, but they're also pretty darn tasty straight out of the bag. "I need these injected into me," gushes one Costco reviewer. A whopping three pounds of fresh fruit is packed into this five-ounce package. Add it to your morning yogurt, top off your ice cream, or crush some up into your favorite baked goods. The bag probably won't last long.
Purchase Volupta Premium Freeze Dried Strawberries at Costco for $11.99.