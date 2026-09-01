Costco's September 2026 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month

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If you don't walk out of Costco with more than what was originally on your grocery list, you're doing Costco wrong. There are so many great finds, and with a rotating selection of food, drink, and kitchen items that ensure your grocery runs are never boring. It doesn't hurt that Costco's food samples help you justify those impulse buys. This month, you have plenty of standout finds to keep your pantry well-stocked and kitchen running smoothly.

In this roundup, we prioritized relatively new-to-Costco items, seasonal finds, and a few tried-and-true favorites that are regularly available at the warehouse. From indulgent bakery finds and better-for-you snacks to handy kitchen appliances and easy lunch options, you'll find a range of picks here. Whether you're a longtime member or on the fence about joining the club (here's what first-time Costco members need to know), September is a great time to see what's on the shelves.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.