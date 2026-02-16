What Costco Employees Know About Samples That You Didn't (Until Now)

Costco samples are some of the best simple pleasures of life. Whether you're sampling a small cup of soup, a morsel of barbecue chicken, or chocolate-covered granola snacks, there's always something tasty to make the hectic shopping experience a bit more enjoyable. But there are a few things Costco never tells customers about free samples. One of those is that the helpful people handing them out aren't actually Costco employees.

The people working behind the sample cart are hired by Club Demonstration Services (CDS), an events marketing company that sets up these demonstrations to sell their client's products. The "sales advisors" aren't just there to hand out free samples. They take care of preparing the food, which can involve everything from portioning out chip samples and serving drinks to more involved heating and serving methods. Costco makes money on giving out free samples by encouraging impulse buying, and not just of that product either. Samples can make you crave something in that product category, which can drive up overall store sales.

Beyond food preparation, CDS sales advisors have extensive product knowledge, promoting the features of the food or beverage brand and answering questions about their offerings. Most people simply rush to the product demonstration cart to grab a sample from the limited batch and rush off. If you actually stuck around long enough, the sales advisors give you a quick breakdown of the product's ingredients and benefits. Ultimately, their job is to give you the best tasting experience and close the sale.