Crushed Freeze‑dried Strawberries Add Color And Crunch To Desserts — No Chopping Required

The taste of a fresh, juicy strawberry is incomparable. When these delicious berries aren't in season, you might think you're out of luck, but thanks to the technology of freeze-drying, you can still enjoy your favorite tastes and glean much of the same nutrients in a crunchy and more compact format. You should always keep freeze-dried fruit in your pantry for snacking, cooking, baking, and more. And crushed freeze-dried strawberries are a perfect complement to elevate a number of different desserts.

A simple addition of crushed freeze-dried strawberries can take any sweet treat to new heights. With a bright and colorful pinkish-red hue, a pleasing crispiness, and plenty of familiar strawberry flavor, this ingredient is easy to use and has a variety of culinary applications. One of the biggest advantages of working with freeze-dried fruit is the fact that they do not retain any moisture, meaning they have a longer shelf life and can be included in different dishes without the risk of altering the overall texture with excess moisture.

You can crush freeze-dried strawberries into varying levels of coarseness or fineness depending on your needs. For example, the sweet way to boost the flavor of strawberry cake involves using crushed freeze-dried strawberries to act as a flavorful powder to mix into the batter. With more coarsely crushed freeze-dried strawberries, they can act as a decorative sprinkle atop cakes, pies, puddings, and other sweets.