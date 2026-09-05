One Of Burger King's Best Burgers Outshines The Whopper And Double Cheeseburger
Burger King is the home of the Whopper, which is still arguably the burger the fast food chain is most famous for. But while the Whopper remains Burger King's most tried and true offering, encompassing many different versions, other burgers have given it a run for its money over the years. Tasting Table tried and ranked 10 Burger King burgers from worst to best, and the one that placed ahead of both the original Whopper and the fan-favorite Double Cheeseburger was the Bacon King. Featuring two ¼ pound patties with American cheese, bacon, ketchup, and mayo all on a classic sesame seed bun, it's a burger that could easily usurp the Whopper's throne.
It may sound simple, but the Bacon King was nearly perfect in terms of taste and texture, landing in second place only behind the more complex and well-rounded Texas Double Whopper. The sheer amount of meat was enough to tip the decadence scales in its favor. The umami-rich beef with the smoky, salty, savory bacon all held together by gooey, perfectly melted American cheese was the ultimate comfort food. The crispy bacon and meaty chew of the patties contrasted nicely with the soft bun and melted cheese. Likewise, the tangy and creamy blend of mayo and ketchup was the perfect complement to cut through the richness while providing some of its own.
This burger was hearty, ultra-rich, and utterly satisfying. And, if it's too much for one sitting, we can confirm that it also reheats well, so you can always save some for later!
More glowing reviews for Burger King's delectable Bacon King
Notably, several impressed Burger King customers took to Reddit to share their glowing reviews of the Bacon King. Many even consider it the best burger at the fast food chain, and proudly confirm that it's their go-to order. One Redditor reckons it's among the "Top 5 fast food burger[s] of all time in my opinion." While shrinkflation may be plaguing certain fast food establishments, one Redditor wrote, "Bacon King is one of these rare fast food burgers that will actually keep you full for a while. That thing is a delicious beast."
To that effect, another Reddit customer recognized its gargantuan portion, echoing our findings by pointing out, "These things make two meals for me it's not even bad reheated." A quick minute or two in the microwave should do the trick and stretch the Bacon King's value even further. Of course, you can always upgrade your burger with more toppings and condiments too. One Redditor subs mustard for the mayo and adds jalapeños to bring a spicy, tangy balance that cuts through the richness of the meat and cheese.
Others add lettuce and raw onions for freshness. Another upgrade that works on the Whopper is to add onion rings to your Bacon King. They'll provide an aromatic crunch and even more decadence. In fact, one customer recommended adding both onion rings and barbecue sauce to the Bacon King. Moreover, Burger King's fizzy frozen Coke would be the perfect drink pairing to bring some levity and sweetness too.