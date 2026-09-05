One Of Burger King's Best Burgers Outshines The Whopper And Double Cheeseburger

Burger King is the home of the Whopper, which is still arguably the burger the fast food chain is most famous for. But while the Whopper remains Burger King's most tried and true offering, encompassing many different versions, other burgers have given it a run for its money over the years. Tasting Table tried and ranked 10 Burger King burgers from worst to best, and the one that placed ahead of both the original Whopper and the fan-favorite Double Cheeseburger was the Bacon King. Featuring two ¼ pound patties with American cheese, bacon, ketchup, and mayo all on a classic sesame seed bun, it's a burger that could easily usurp the Whopper's throne.

It may sound simple, but the Bacon King was nearly perfect in terms of taste and texture, landing in second place only behind the more complex and well-rounded Texas Double Whopper. The sheer amount of meat was enough to tip the decadence scales in its favor. The umami-rich beef with the smoky, salty, savory bacon all held together by gooey, perfectly melted American cheese was the ultimate comfort food. The crispy bacon and meaty chew of the patties contrasted nicely with the soft bun and melted cheese. Likewise, the tangy and creamy blend of mayo and ketchup was the perfect complement to cut through the richness while providing some of its own.

This burger was hearty, ultra-rich, and utterly satisfying. And, if it's too much for one sitting, we can confirm that it also reheats well, so you can always save some for later!