Not The Classic Whopper: Burger King's Best Burger Has Texas-Style Toppings
Burger King is known as the "Home of the Whopper," the fast food chain's one-of-a-kind sandwich, but that's certainly not the only type of burger you can order there. In reality, there are over a dozen offered at Burger King, so it might be a challenge to figure out which one is best if you don't frequent the chain. Luckily, we sought out and ranked Burger King's burgers so you don't make the wrong decision. The one that came out on top? The Texas Double Whopper.
The Texas Double Whopper puts a Texan twist on the original sandwich with the addition of jalapeños for some Southwestern-style heat and tangy yellow mustard. Also expect two ¼-pound patties, melted American cheese, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, white onions, pickles for a tangy crunch, and mayonnaise.
According to our writer, the mayonnaise and mustard offer creaminess to contrast the crunch of the tomatoes, onions, and lettuce. Those condiments also contrast well with the mild heat of the jalapeños, while the smoky bacon offers a nice balance with the sandwich's creamy, melted American cheese.
Fans are wild for the Texas Double Whopper
It's not just us who think the Texas Double Whopper is worth a try when you end up at one of its nearly 6,590 locations across the country. On this Reddit thread, customers like the double-sized patties, with one customer saying it's their "go to burger from BK." Then there's this YouTuber who says, "Nice thick patty, amazing sesame bun, good flavor. I love the jalapeño flavor. It has a nice kick to it." If you're looking for a slightly spicier burger, a commenter suggested adding even more peppers for extra heat. Hungry yet?
Prices vary by location, but an a la carte burger is about $9.29 or a few bucks more for the combo. You can also customize your Whopper by removing toppings, adding fixings like ketchup or bacon, or swapping American cheese for Swiss. Some fans even like to add extra burger patties.
In case you haven't heard, Burger King relaunched its famous burger in February 2026. The Whopper has changed a lot since it was first introduced in 1957. While the burger still comes with flame-grilled beef patties for which the chain is best known, other upgrades have included better mayonnaise and a new sesame bun. It's also now served in a box, so it stays fresh. In addition to the improved Whopper and the Texas Double Whopper, the casual eatery also offers a Loaded Jalapeño Whopper for the summer, a Bacon Swiss BBQ Whopper, and an Impossible Burger, among other variations.