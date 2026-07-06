Not The Classic Whopper: Burger King's Best Burger Has Texas-Style Toppings

Burger King is known as the "Home of the Whopper," the fast food chain's one-of-a-kind sandwich, but that's certainly not the only type of burger you can order there. In reality, there are over a dozen offered at Burger King, so it might be a challenge to figure out which one is best if you don't frequent the chain. Luckily, we sought out and ranked Burger King's burgers so you don't make the wrong decision. The one that came out on top? The Texas Double Whopper.

The Texas Double Whopper puts a Texan twist on the original sandwich with the addition of jalapeños for some Southwestern-style heat and tangy yellow mustard. Also expect two ¼-pound patties, melted American cheese, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, white onions, pickles for a tangy crunch, and mayonnaise.

According to our writer, the mayonnaise and mustard offer creaminess to contrast the crunch of the tomatoes, onions, and lettuce. Those condiments also contrast well with the mild heat of the jalapeños, while the smoky bacon offers a nice balance with the sandwich's creamy, melted American cheese.