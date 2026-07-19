Not Ketchup Or Mustard: These Toppings Take Burger King Whoppers To The Next Level

Burger King is the home of the Whopper, and it's been the chain's claim to fame since 1957. While the recipe hasn't changed too much since the Whopper's debut, Burger King, like many American burger chains, is open to customization. And you can get the best Burger King Whopper with an easy topping upgrade by ordering fries and onion rings as an accompaniment.

While you can order just the Whopper itself as a stand alone item, you should make it a combo meal so you can use the accompanying fries or onion rings as a burger topping. Fries and burgers are as classic a pairing as you can find. A crispy, decadent fry complements the umami-rich savoriness of a charbroiled burger. Throwing fries on top of your burger is a crispy, decadent upgrade that's worth the combo meal.

Onion rings are arguably an upgrade to the typical French fry, with an impeccable crunch and caramelized aromatic flavor inside. Since caramelized onions are also a classic red meat pairing to embellish a fine cut of steak or burger, onion rings provide those same caramelized notes plus a crunchy, breaded exterior that'll bring a perfect textural contrast to the hearty chew of the burger and a soft bun. And if you can't decide between fries and onion rings, you can double up by ordering Burger King's "have-sies" combo of both fries and onion rings.