Not Ketchup Or Mustard: These Toppings Take Burger King Whoppers To The Next Level
Burger King is the home of the Whopper, and it's been the chain's claim to fame since 1957. While the recipe hasn't changed too much since the Whopper's debut, Burger King, like many American burger chains, is open to customization. And you can get the best Burger King Whopper with an easy topping upgrade by ordering fries and onion rings as an accompaniment.
While you can order just the Whopper itself as a stand alone item, you should make it a combo meal so you can use the accompanying fries or onion rings as a burger topping. Fries and burgers are as classic a pairing as you can find. A crispy, decadent fry complements the umami-rich savoriness of a charbroiled burger. Throwing fries on top of your burger is a crispy, decadent upgrade that's worth the combo meal.
Onion rings are arguably an upgrade to the typical French fry, with an impeccable crunch and caramelized aromatic flavor inside. Since caramelized onions are also a classic red meat pairing to embellish a fine cut of steak or burger, onion rings provide those same caramelized notes plus a crunchy, breaded exterior that'll bring a perfect textural contrast to the hearty chew of the burger and a soft bun. And if you can't decide between fries and onion rings, you can double up by ordering Burger King's "have-sies" combo of both fries and onion rings.
More upgrades to try on your next Whopper
Topping your burger with fries and/or onion rings is an insider tip that plenty of Burger King customers recommend for the next time you order a Whopper.
In a Reddit thread advocating for putting fries on burgers, Burger King's fries were specifically mentioned as, "add[ing] texture to a sometimes plain burger." We ranked Burger King's fries sixth out of 20 different fast food chain fries for offering a balance of crispy exteriors and pillowy interior, so they'll definitely upgrade the texture of your burger even alongside fresh toppings like onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. You can even dress your French fries with various Burger King sauces for an even more complex flavor profile. A double drizzle of barbecue sauce and zesty sauce would certainly provide a delightful flavor upgrade for both dishes.
If you're looking for an onion ring topping, a Reddit thread claims you don't even have to order a side of onion rings to do it. "Last year, the BK here allowed free onion rings and jalapeños [on the Whopper], but now there is a slight upcharge," one Redditor stated. The upcharge that other customers quote is between 20 and 90 cents, which is definitely cheaper than ordering a side of onion rings. A spicy addition like jalapeños would be a great pairing for a sweet and savory onion ring and one Redditor even recommended adding onion rings to the Texas Double Whopper with American cheese, smoked bacon, and jalapeños.