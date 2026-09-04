Culver's Vs Freddy's: Which Chain Makes The Best Frozen Custard?

Frozen dairy desserts take on many forms. Classic ice cream now has a growing cast of buddies, like Italian gelato, frozen yogurt, and fruity sherbet. Naturally, different regions develop different preferences, and Midwest has taken a particular liking to the variation known as frozen custard — even though it actually originated in Brooklyn, New York. It's richer and denser than ice cream and can be found at local, old-fashioned custard stands. But two of the best-known and widely accessible places to get it are the fast-food chains Culver's and Freddy's.

Culver's has been at it a bit longer. The Wisconsin-born chain opened its doors in 1984, while Kansas-based Freddy's didn't arrive on the scene until 2002. But on paper, the two are doing remarkably similar things when it comes to their frozen custard. Both chains make fresh batches throughout the day using the basic frozen custard formula of dairy, sugar, and egg yolks. Churning the mixture with less air than traditional ice cream gives it its signature thick consistency. Tack on the fact that both chains' dual focus is on cooked-to-order burgers — ButterBurgers at Culver's and Steakburgers at Freddy's — and they start to look like two sides of the same coin.

However, following a similar playbook doesn't mean that the quality and results are going to be exactly the same. And after tasting my way through a handful of comparable custard options, I discovered who's consistently churning out the better frozen dessert. Let's see how the two measure up in terms of texture, flavor, and mix-in mastery.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.