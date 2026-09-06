Add This Tangy Topping To Your Italian Sub For Extra Mouth-Watering Crunch
Loaded with a bounty of salty deli meats, savory cheese, and fresh veggies, a classic Italian sub sandwich hardly seems like it needs extra toppings. However, there's one addition that pairs beautifully with the other ingredients in this hefty hoagie, enhancing the flavors and textures you love without distracting from them. Sauerkraut is the tangy, crisp topping that you should try on your next Italian sub.
In any good Italian sub, acidic ingredients do the sandwich a favor by cutting through the layers of meat and cheese, adding a refreshing element that allow you to enjoy more bites without getting fatigued from the sub's savory richness. You already get this effect from toppings like pickled pepperoncini and a splash of vinegar-based dressing, but adding sauerkraut — a classic part of deli meat sandwiches like the Reuben — pumps it up. The sour fermented veggie creates an even better contrast between rich and fresh flavors, and the cabbage's slight crunch is a welcome addition against the soft cheese, chewy meat, and pillowy bread. If you love your Italian sub with extra vinegar, this topping is definitely a must-try.
Before adding sauerkraut to any Italian sub, always drain away the excess pickling brine. This tip ensures sauerkraut doesn't make Reuben sandwiches soggy, and works just as well with other recipes. Simply grab your favorite store-bought sauerkraut (or a homemade jar) and lay the desired amount of on some paper towel, or let it sit in a sieve over a bowl. Then, layer it into the roll alongside the other toppings for a truly mouth-watering sandwich.
How to upgrade an Italian sub with sauerkraut
Once you fall in love with a sauerkraut-loaded Italian sub, consider making other tweaks for an even more unique hoagie. Since tart and tangy sauerkraut is able to balance out rich and strong flavors, this is your chance to experiment with the deli meats your Italian sub is missing, from bold soppressata to fiery 'nduja. Pork and sauerkraut are as classic of a duo as it gets, so meats like pancetta, speck, or even homemade porchetta can also be particularly fitting picks.
For spice fans, another great way to upgrade an Italian sub is to add pickled hot cherry peppers, which also pair well with sauerkraut. While not as popular as plain renditions, spicy sauerkraut is a well-established variation that often uses hot sliced peppers to add a kick. By combining sauerkraut with the peppers, you can recreate that spicy, sour magic on your sub. If you prefer to add a seasoning or condiment over yet another veggie, try a generous sprinkle of red pepper flakes or a sparing amount of Calabrian chili paste, aka Giada De Laurentiis' favorite spicy condiment.
If you're tentative about putting sauerkraut on your sub, start by using it modestly or try mixing it with giardiniera (Italian-style pickled vegetables). This keeps your sandwich more in the Italian realm, while still adding some of that tangy, sauerkraut goodness. You can also replace some of the lettuce in your go-to sub with sauerkraut, which will lend a less overt yet noticeable flavor.