Add This Tangy Topping To Your Italian Sub For Extra Mouth-Watering Crunch

Loaded with a bounty of salty deli meats, savory cheese, and fresh veggies, a classic Italian sub sandwich hardly seems like it needs extra toppings. However, there's one addition that pairs beautifully with the other ingredients in this hefty hoagie, enhancing the flavors and textures you love without distracting from them. Sauerkraut is the tangy, crisp topping that you should try on your next Italian sub.

In any good Italian sub, acidic ingredients do the sandwich a favor by cutting through the layers of meat and cheese, adding a refreshing element that allow you to enjoy more bites without getting fatigued from the sub's savory richness. You already get this effect from toppings like pickled pepperoncini and a splash of vinegar-based dressing, but adding sauerkraut — a classic part of deli meat sandwiches like the Reuben — pumps it up. The sour fermented veggie creates an even better contrast between rich and fresh flavors, and the cabbage's slight crunch is a welcome addition against the soft cheese, chewy meat, and pillowy bread. If you love your Italian sub with extra vinegar, this topping is definitely a must-try.

Before adding sauerkraut to any Italian sub, always drain away the excess pickling brine. This tip ensures sauerkraut doesn't make Reuben sandwiches soggy, and works just as well with other recipes. Simply grab your favorite store-bought sauerkraut (or a homemade jar) and lay the desired amount of on some paper towel, or let it sit in a sieve over a bowl. Then, layer it into the roll alongside the other toppings for a truly mouth-watering sandwich.