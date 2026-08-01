10 Deli Meats Your Italian Sub Is Missing

An Italian sub doesn't live by hard and fast rules; it's open to interpretation. And with so much wiggle room, we as sandwich lovers are given the opportunity to take this beast of a sandwich and make it truly delicious. If you're living in a world that says an Italian sub has to be made just one way, let us assure you that your sandwich deserves better.

The conventional instruction of most Italian subs includes a hearty roll, fresh cheeses like mozzarella, acidic condiments to cut through all the richness, and a healthy drizzle of red wine vinegar and olive oil. And of course, we have the meat. Three to four different kinds are usually piled high, and the sandwich usually includes a type of cooked ham, a dried sausage or salami, and a spicy pepperoni. But here is where we have to ask ourselves: Is something missing? In short, yes. Your traditional Italian sub is missing out on some seriously delicious deli meats that you probably never considered. Lucky for you, we love providing the meaty knowledge for those who are hungry for a sandwich upgrade.

To get some insight on the topic, we spoke with two NYC-based sandwich experts: John Ratliff, owner of butcher shop Ends Meat, and Jon Streep, CEO of Italian sandwich shop Alidoro. Both agree that the Italian sub is a concept and offer meaty suggestions to make it more delicious.