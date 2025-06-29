Finocchiona: An Italian Deli Meat That's Flavored With An Unlikely Spice
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Italy is known for its many iconic types of cured meats — prosciutto, mortadella, and soppressata come to mind — but there's one variety that remains a quiet standout. Finocchiona may sound like a Disney film, but is actually a Tuscan pork salami that gets its signature flavor from an unexpected ingredient. The salami is flavored with a distinct, mildly sweet, herbaceous herb that zings with a little hint of licorice or anise. Yep, you guessed it: fennel. Specifically, it's fennel seeds — or sometimes fresh fennel pollen — that give this salami its subtle sweetness and hint of licorice.
Finocchiona is made from finely ground pork seasoned with salt, garlic, red wine, and our favorite new friend, fennel. Fennel's sweet aroma and complex herbal character bring an unmistakable depth to the salami. During preparation, the fennel is thoroughly incorporated into the pork mixture before curing begins. The red wine adds depth and acidity, balancing the richness of the pork and helping to tenderize the meat. Once stuffed into natural sausage casings, the salami is slowly aged for days or months, and even up to a year, depending on its size and the producer. The result is a soft-textured, sliceable salami with a delicate chew and a mouthfeel that melts slightly on the tongue. The flavor is rich, savory with a hint of sweetness, and with background warm notes from the fennel and the fermentation. Finocchiona is typically served thinly sliced, often alongside crusty bread, aged cheeses, or olives to highlight its aromatic profile. But there are other delicious ways to enjoy it, too.
Fennel salami is perfect for sandwiches and pizzas
The name finocchiona comes from finocchio, the Italian word for fennel. Italian history tells us that black pepper was once too expensive for many Tuscan butchers, so they turned to fennel, which grew wild and abundantly. The result was delicious, so it stuck. Today, authentic finocchiona is protected under the European Union's IGP (Indicazione Geografica Protetta) designation, meaning it must be produced in specific areas and follow traditional production methods. However, it is also made here in the U.S., although obviously not under the IGP. You can nab almost two pounds of Fortuna's American-made Finocchiona Dry Salami for under $50.
And because finocchiona is a delicious salami, it counts as a fantastic addition to an Italian sub sandwich, and it's one of the absolute best deli meats you never thought to add to homemade pizza. Pair it with roasted tomatoes and lemon zest right on top of creamy white pizza sauce, and you'll never look back. But don't stop there. It makes an outstanding choice for any charcuterie board or antipasto. Pair finocchiona beautifully with Stilton and sharp Italian cheeses like pecorino Romano and Parmigiano Reggiano. Wash it all down with a hoppy IPA or a Chianti. This salami melts with a punch of bitterness or acidity. Both are able to cut through the fat while allowing the fennel to shine through. And one more thing: Try sprinkling fennel seeds or adding chopped, fresh fennel fronds to your store-bought salami for a quick taste of finocchiona at home.