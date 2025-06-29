Finocchiona: An Italian Deli Meat That's Flavored With An Unlikely Spice

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Italy is known for its many iconic types of cured meats — prosciutto, mortadella, and soppressata come to mind — but there's one variety that remains a quiet standout. Finocchiona may sound like a Disney film, but is actually a Tuscan pork salami that gets its signature flavor from an unexpected ingredient. The salami is flavored with a distinct, mildly sweet, herbaceous herb that zings with a little hint of licorice or anise. Yep, you guessed it: fennel. Specifically, it's fennel seeds — or sometimes fresh fennel pollen — that give this salami its subtle sweetness and hint of licorice.

Finocchiona is made from finely ground pork seasoned with salt, garlic, red wine, and our favorite new friend, fennel. Fennel's sweet aroma and complex herbal character bring an unmistakable depth to the salami. During preparation, the fennel is thoroughly incorporated into the pork mixture before curing begins. The red wine adds depth and acidity, balancing the richness of the pork and helping to tenderize the meat. Once stuffed into natural sausage casings, the salami is slowly aged for days or months, and even up to a year, depending on its size and the producer. The result is a soft-textured, sliceable salami with a delicate chew and a mouthfeel that melts slightly on the tongue. The flavor is rich, savory with a hint of sweetness, and with background warm notes from the fennel and the fermentation. Finocchiona is typically served thinly sliced, often alongside crusty bread, aged cheeses, or olives to highlight its aromatic profile. But there are other delicious ways to enjoy it, too.