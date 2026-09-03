I Tried And Ranked 8 Wendy's Breakfast Sandwiches

Fast food chains are prevalent, meaning you can likely spin around and find a restaurant — like Wendy's — relatively close by. The well-known chain has a vast menu including juicy burgers, freshly-made salads, and the iconic Frosty (the best of which is the Oreo brownie twist chocolate Frosty Fusion, according to a previous Tasting Table taste test of Frosty flavors). Of course, the chain also has a fairly solid breakfast menu with a range of sandwiches.

With that in mind, I tasted each one to see how they stack up against each other, then declared one the winner. I ultimately judged these Wendy's breakfast sandwiched on the ingredients, and how well everything worked together in terms of both texture and taste. I was looking for the best-tasting and most filling option, since these are only available in the morning — when you're likely there to feed your belly to start the day. If you want to break your morning fast at a fast food eatery, I think Wendy's can certainly hit the spot. And the next time you head to Wendy's for brekkie, I have just the sandwich for you (and a couple of fallbacks, too).