I Tried Every Wendy's Chicken Item And Ranked Them Worst To Best

When I'm in the mood for a savory meal, nothing hits the spot quite like a crispy chicken sandwich. Personally, I think the poultry-forward menu item deserves more love than beefy burgers, but I feel like I'm in the minority on that. I'm okay with going against the flow, though, and whether I'm at a sit-down spot or going through a drive-thru, there's a good chance I'll order something with chicken in it.

Given my own affinity for the genre, I figured I was a fitting subject for a taste test of every chicken item on Wendy's menu. It's pertinent to note that if I had to pick a fast food chain, Wendy's would be toward the top of my list (only surpassed by Chick-fil-A and Popeyes). Despite being a burger-centric spot, Wendy's actually has a wealth of chicken items available — 15, to be exact. So I took on the laborious task of ordering, tasting, and ranking all of them, to hopefully reduce your decision fatigue the next time you're in the drive-thru. Let's see how they did!