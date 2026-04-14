The Worst Wendy's Chicken Sandwich Flops In More Ways Than One

Chicken sandwiches aren't just limited to fried chicken chains, with burger chains serving some pretty good ones, too. Wendy's has a long and varied list of chicken sandwiches, for example. We tasted and ranked every Wendy's chicken sandwich according to each element as well as overall taste. While we found some delicious winners, the Wendy's chicken sandwich that flops in more ways than one is the Spicy Chicken sandwich.

Upon visual inspection, our reviewer found that the Spicy Chicken sandwich looked bigger and more adorned with toppings than its competitors. But looks were deceiving as we found out after the first bite. Arguably the most important element, the spicy chicken patty, wasn't spicy at all, but an underwhelming, bland, overly breaded puck. The patty is the only source of spice as there is no spicy sauce or veggies, so we might as well have been eating a regular chicken sandwich. Furthermore, the shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayo weren't complementary to the taste and texture of the sandwich. A spicy chicken patty would work well with tangy, crunchy pickles or even a tartar sauce, but the mayo just added to the blandness of the flavor profile. The only element we could get behind was the buttery, soft bun, but that was too little, too late. A chicken sandwich is the sum of its parts, and most elements on this sandwich flopped. So, this spicy chicken sandwich is well-deserving of its last place ranking.