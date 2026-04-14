The Worst Wendy's Chicken Sandwich Flops In More Ways Than One
Chicken sandwiches aren't just limited to fried chicken chains, with burger chains serving some pretty good ones, too. Wendy's has a long and varied list of chicken sandwiches, for example. We tasted and ranked every Wendy's chicken sandwich according to each element as well as overall taste. While we found some delicious winners, the Wendy's chicken sandwich that flops in more ways than one is the Spicy Chicken sandwich.
Upon visual inspection, our reviewer found that the Spicy Chicken sandwich looked bigger and more adorned with toppings than its competitors. But looks were deceiving as we found out after the first bite. Arguably the most important element, the spicy chicken patty, wasn't spicy at all, but an underwhelming, bland, overly breaded puck. The patty is the only source of spice as there is no spicy sauce or veggies, so we might as well have been eating a regular chicken sandwich. Furthermore, the shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayo weren't complementary to the taste and texture of the sandwich. A spicy chicken patty would work well with tangy, crunchy pickles or even a tartar sauce, but the mayo just added to the blandness of the flavor profile. The only element we could get behind was the buttery, soft bun, but that was too little, too late. A chicken sandwich is the sum of its parts, and most elements on this sandwich flopped. So, this spicy chicken sandwich is well-deserving of its last place ranking.
More negative customer reviews for Wendy's spicy chicken sandwich
The Spicy Chicken sandwich used to be a fan favorite, according to reviews on Reddit, with one person saying, "They changed the chicken filet they used a few years ago. Prior to the change, Wendy's spicy chicken was probably the best on the market. After the change, it's mid at best." Another Redditor criticized further, saying, "I got the spicy chicken sandwich last night and the chicken was inedible," while another complained, "The texture was off. It felt like I was eating fake meat."
Other customers described the chicken's texture as rubbery, stringy and woody. One disappointed person likened the sandwich to "A big spicy chicken nugget on a bun." Considering Wendy's chicken nuggets came fairly mid in our ranking of fast food chicken nuggets, even a chicken nugget sandwich might be better than Wendy's Spicy Chicken sandwich.
If you're craving a better chicken sandwich, we ranked Wendy's Classic chicken sandwich as the best option. But before you go and eat one, consider the fact that it only ranked 14 out of 19 fast food chicken sandwiches. You might want to avoid chicken sandwiches from Wendy's altogether and look to Chick Fil-A to fulfill your chicken sandwich cravings — the chain topped the ranking. You're better off sticking to Wendy's delicious selection of burgers. And, of course, you can't go wrong with an order of fries and an iconic Wendy's frosty to dip them in.