I Tried 10 Cereal Bars And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Whether you're looking for a quick breakfast for busy mornings that you can take on the go or simply on the hunt for a sweet snack that will keep your dessert cravings at bay, cereal bars can be a solid option. They offer enough carbs to tide you over until you can eat a more substantial meal, and they offer a sweetness that you may assume you can only get from baked goods. Plus, you can keep them stashed in the back of your pantry for whenever you need a quick pick-me-up but don't have time to prepare anything that requires more effort.

This is why I'm taking a closer look (and taste) at store-bought cereal bars and ranking them from worst to best, giving you a better idea of what products are on the market — and which may appeal to you the most. I've included two different types of cereal bars on this list. Some feature pieces of actual, branded cereal (like Rice Krispies treats, in bar form), while others fall into the baked pastry variety. I've judged the former by their sweetness and flavor balance as well as overall texture, preferring a degree of crunchiness in every bite. For the latter variety, I sought out softness, a good ratio of filling to pastry, and, of course, flavor balance.

Once you have a better sense of what these different products taste like, you more successfully choose the next cereal bar variety you want to try. Let the sweet snacking commence.