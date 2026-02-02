I Tried 12 Cinnamon-Flavored Cereals And Ranked Them Worst To Best
If your grocery store is anything like mine, then you have seemingly endless cereal options to choose from when you're looking for a quick and easy breakfast. Some may prefer cereal that's on the sweeter end of the spectrum, like these chocolate breakfast cereals, and others may prefer a brighter, fresher flavor and opt for fruity cereals. On the other hand, those who want to cut down on sweetness will probably look for no sugar added cereals. But if you ask me, cinnamon-flavored cereals are often among the best.
Generally, this type of cereal has a hint of sweetness to it, but in most cases, cinnamon-flavored cereals aren't overly sugary. Yes, they taste like a dessert, but the one that fits into a breakfast category. As a true cereal lover, I tried 12 different cinnamon-flavored cereals and ranked them from worst to best. I mainly focused on flavor and texture, but you can read more on the selection process toward the end of the article. Take a closer look to see where your faves land on this list, and you may just be inspired to try something new.
12. Three Wishes Cinnamon
I admire the desire to seek out a healthier breakfast option. Let's face it: Sweet, sugary cereal probably isn't always the best way to start your day. Therefore, in theory, I like what Three Wishes offers on the cereal front. The brand sells cereals that are higher in protein and lower in sugar than most varieties, in addition to being gluten-free. Unfortunately, the brand's Cinnamon cereal is by far the worst I tried in this entire lineup.
The main issue I had with Three Wishes Cinnamon cereal is its cloying sweetness. It's the kind of sweetness that sticks around in your mouth even after you've eaten something else. Since this cereal only has 3 grams of sugar, that probably comes from the monk fruit sweetener included on the ingredients list. The cinnamon flavor isn't bad, but it's completely overpowered by all that sweetness. And when you consider that the texture is somewhat akin to cardboard, you'll understand why this cereal ranked last on this list.
11. Nature Valley Apple Cinnamon
You may know the brand Nature Valley primarily by its granola bars, but did you know that it also makes cereal? Enter Nature Valley Apple Cinnamon. In theory, this cereal makes a lot of sense. After all, there are plenty of cereals that feature dried fruit, and arguably, not enough of them contain dried apples. This cereal, though, is largely composed of dried apples. There are so many apple pieces that it sort of becomes the dominant flavor in the cereal ... in a way that doesn't taste great.
The apple flavor is a bit overpowering here, and it doesn't seem like the cinnamon can really keep up. That's a shame, because the earthy baking spice would probably help balance acidity and the intense apple sweetness. The texture of the cereal portion of the product isn't bad but considering just how much dried apple is in a portion, even the overall texture suffers.
10. Ghost Cinnamon Toast Crunch
I heard about Ghost mainly for its supplements, which are popular among many gym-goers. But the brand has also gotten in on the cereal game with its Ghost Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. Ghost certainly deserves some accolades for partnering with an established cereal brand name — this high-protein option is definitely appealing to those who crave this classic cereal flavor but still look for what feels like a slightly healthier option. Unfortunately, though the idea is great, the execution isn't particularly delicious.
The unfortunate texture is what's really getting to me here. The cereal has a lightness to it that gives it more of a slight crisp than an actual crunch. And after spending a few minutes in milk, it gets quite soggy. The flavor isn't too far from traditional Cinnamon Toast Crunch, but the sweetness was slightly more overpowering than the original. I would have to be pretty serious about my gains to start eating this stuff in place of the original product.
9. Cheerios Apple Cinnamon
In the previous ranking of Cheerios cereal flavors, this Apple Cinnamon version was my second favorite in the entire lineup. So, when I tasted it again, I was expecting a similarly delicious experience. I don't know if there was just something wrong with the particular box I got or if the brand changed the recipe, but this time, I found the cereal downright unpleasant. The flavor of artificial-tasting apple was front and center, with a somewhat metallic aftertaste to it. Sure, I tasted a bit of cinnamon, but it really seemed like an afterthought instead of showing up as the main component of the overall flavor profile.
Texture-wise, these Cheerios tasted like any other, so the brand doesn't lose points on that front (although there are cereals on this list with a much better texture). Maybe you'll have better luck when you try it but have in mind that it might be a gamble when you pick up a box.
8. Cheerios Cinnamon Protein
It seems like more and more cereal brands are trying to get in on the protein cereal game, and we're here for it. Cereal has long been regarded as a sugary treat that's not necessarily the best way to start your day, so I love an option that promises slightly better macros than the standard box of cereals. Admittedly, Cheerios Cinnamon Protein isn't my favorite flavor of all time but compared to many other high-protein cereals, it's really not bad. The cinnamon flavor is pretty muted, as is the sugar. However, because you're not getting that much flavor, it makes it a lot easier to tell that you're eating a pea protein-based cereal instead of a standard one. This may not be a bad thing if you don't mind the flavor of pea protein products, but it's not my favorite flavor.
Texture-wise, these Cheerios are basically like most others, except for the fact that they maybe have a bit more crunch to them. This is far from the best cereal of the bunch, but it gets the job done when you're looking for a high-protein option that features cinnamon as prominently as cinnamon lovers would want it to.
7. Special K Cinnamon and Pecan
Cinnamon is a flavor that's delicious on its own, but I think I like it even better when it's paired with other complementary flavors. That's where Special K Cinnamon and Pecan comes into play. This cereal flavor perfectly combines that warming cinnamon note with the nutty pecan complexity. Those nuts also create an extra layer of crunch that makes this cereal more interesting than many others featured on this list.
Still, though, this is far from a perfect cinnamon cereal. The cinnamon flavor is really pronounced — probably too much for most people. The flavor is then then followed by sweetness that seems overpowering, especially if, like me, you tend to prefer a more neutral profile when it comes to cereal. If you're looking for a super bold flavor, then you're probably going to love this product. Otherwise, you may want to opt for a cinnamon cereal that's a bit more balanced than this one.
6. Kashi Organic Cinnamon Harvest
Now, do I think that cinnamon flavor in Kashi's Organic Cinnamon Harvest cereal is a bit too strong? Sure. Other than some sweetness (which is, admittedly, pretty well balanced), that cinnamon note is really all you're working with when it comes to this cereal. If you're a big fan of cinnamon, then it's absolutely worth trying out. But without something else to balance the intense baking spice, it arguably falls a bit flat.
That being said, this cereal really delivers when it comes to texture, which is why it ranks in the top half of this list. The crunchy shredded wheat delivers supreme crispiness when it's dry, but it becomes even more delicious after soaking in a bowl of milk. It takes on this almost pillowy softness, while the milk infuses every bit with a hint of milky creaminess. Give this Kashi version a try if you're looking for an elevated version of shredded wheat cereal.
5. Signature Select Cinnamon Crunch
Signature Select is a store brand that you can see at a variety of grocery chains around the country, making it a more affordable option for those who are really trying to watch their grocery budgets. Considering how expensive a simple box of cereal can be these days, it's nice to have a cheaper cinnamon cereal option on the table. Signature Select's Cinnamon Crunch seems to basically be a dupe of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and I have to admit that the store brand gets pretty close to the original.
The main difference I tasted between this brand and the original product is the sweetness level. This variety seemed a bit more sugary, which makes for a sweeter flavor profile and slightly more crunch from all that free-floating cinnamon sugar in the bowl. The actual pieces of cereal also feel a bit thinner, giving this product a slightly cheaper feel to it. However, if I hadn't tasted these two varieties side by side, I probably wouldn't have recognized a difference, so this is a solid option if you're trying to get that classic Cinnamon Toast Crunch taste on a lower budget.
4. Quaker Cinnamon Oatmeal Squares
Yes, Quaker is an oatmeal brand, but it's also working its way into the cold cereal game. Among its cereal line, you can snag a box of Quaker Cinnamon Oatmeal Squares. Now, don't let the name of this product fool you — I actually don't think this cereal tasted like oatmeal at all — and considering that oatmeal is literally famed for its blandness, that's not really a bad thing. Still, this oat-based cereal isn't super flavorful, but I actually prefer it this way, as I believe that best cereals offer mostly texture and just a hint of flavor.
I was able to taste the actual wheat this cereal is made with, which had a nice, natural nuttiness to it. The cinnamon is there, but it's far from overpowering, which is why this cereal is ranked so high on this list. Although I'm not generally someone who likes super sweet cereals, I do think that these oatmeal squares could've handled a touch of more sugar, but drizzling a bit of honey or agave syrup over your bowl can provide a touch of sweetness it might be missing.
3. Life Cinnamon
Life is a long-standing cereal brand that has been around since 1961, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that its Cinnamon managed to get to the top of this list. It probably wouldn't have lasted so long on store shelves if the brand wasn't doing something right. This is another cinnamon cereal that doesn't have an overwhelming amount of cinnamon flavor. Rather, there's just a subtle hint of the baking spice that makes this otherwise nondescript cereal shine. Just like the Quaker cereal (both are actually made by the same company), you can actually taste the flavor of the grains in the product, which is a nice touch.
Is this the most interesting cereal I've ever tried? Not exactly. But most of the time, that's not what I'm looking for in a good cereal. Rather, I want one with a subtle flavor and a decent crunch, and that's just what Life Cinnamon has to offer, which makes this a clear choice for the third spot in this ranking.
2. Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Out of all cinnamon flavored cereals on this list, Cinnamon Toast Crunch is probably the most popular. It made its debut in 1984, and since then, it gave many kids and adults a great, albeit sugary, morning start. This isn't exactly the kind of cereal you eat when you're looking for a balanced breakfast — rather, with its intense cinnamon sugariness, it feels fun and indulgent, like eating dessert for breakfast.
The cereal is nice and crunchy, but it softens up beautifully once it spends some time soaking in milk. This gives it a dual texture that makes every bite more interesting. You also get a slight crunch from the presence of the actual cinnamon sugar that's coating every piece. Although it's not something I would eat every day, it's admittedly very delicious, and it makes for an incredible breakfast, snack, or even a dessert. The next time you feel like embracing your inner child, take a trip down memory lane by picking up some Cinnamon Toast Crunch from the grocery store.
1. Cheerios Maple Cinnamon Hearty Nut Medley
Cheerios Maple Cinnamon Hearty Nut Medley proved to be the best cinnamon cereal in this taste test. This brand has everything I'd ever want in a cinnamon-flavored cereal. Firstly, this product features a mixture of different cereal pieces, so you're getting a nice variety in every bite. Besides the signature Cheerios, you get crispy cereal flakes, pumpkin seeds, and almonds that add extra crunch and impart some complex nuttiness. There are enough nuts in each serving, so it feels like they are an integral part of the product and not a random sprinkling of extras that fall to the bottom of the bag.
Then, there's the flavor. I love that this cereal doesn't just feature cinnamon but also adds a touch of sweet maple flavor to the mix. It cuts through that seemingly spicy cinnamon note and mellows it, creating a more subtle flavor profile. A good cinnamon cereal offers just a hint of cinnamon flavor, and this selection from Cheerios does that particularly well.
Methodology
These particular cinnamon flavored cereals were chosen based on availability at my local grocery store. I tried all these cereals one after another, and I first made them with unsweetened, unflavored almond milk straight out of the fridge. I also tasted each cereal on its own, without milk. The ranking was based on flavor — I paid particular attention to a good, subtle flavor balance between sugar and cinnamon, along with other flavor elements — and texture, prioritizing crunchy cereals that become soft, not soggy, when soaked in milk.