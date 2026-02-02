I Tried 12 Cinnamon-Flavored Cereals And Ranked Them Worst To Best

If your grocery store is anything like mine, then you have seemingly endless cereal options to choose from when you're looking for a quick and easy breakfast. Some may prefer cereal that's on the sweeter end of the spectrum, like these chocolate breakfast cereals, and others may prefer a brighter, fresher flavor and opt for fruity cereals. On the other hand, those who want to cut down on sweetness will probably look for no sugar added cereals. But if you ask me, cinnamon-flavored cereals are often among the best.

Generally, this type of cereal has a hint of sweetness to it, but in most cases, cinnamon-flavored cereals aren't overly sugary. Yes, they taste like a dessert, but the one that fits into a breakfast category. As a true cereal lover, I tried 12 different cinnamon-flavored cereals and ranked them from worst to best. I mainly focused on flavor and texture, but you can read more on the selection process toward the end of the article. Take a closer look to see where your faves land on this list, and you may just be inspired to try something new.