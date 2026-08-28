Arby's Is Bringing A Beloved Side To Grocery Store Freezers

Arby's Potato Cakes are so popular that their recent removal from the chain's menu caused a big stir — and even resulted in a humorous response from Arby's when the side returned on a more permanent basis. These underrated fast food items were removed for the first time in 2021, making a quick return in 2024 before becoming a regular fixture on the menu. The company has even vowed never to remove them again.

The 2024 retirement of the treat resulted in enough of a hue and cry that, when Arby's brought the Potato Cakes back in 2025, it jokingly "entered" into what they called a "pre-class action lawsuit." Launching a now-defunct website and call number, Arby's made a solemn promise to keep the Potato Cakes on the menu until December 31, 2026. If the chain did take them off its roster, everyone who signed into the "suit" would be awarded $1 million in free food.

Fortunately, fans of those golden-brown triangles won't have to wait for another disappearance and eventual revival. Now that Arby's Potato Cakes appear to be coming to grocery stores, folks will be able to feast on them any time they want to. Although, you will have to go through the drive-thru if you want any of Arby's delicious sauces.