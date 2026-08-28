Arby's Is Bringing A Beloved Side To Grocery Store Freezers
As one of the most overlooked fast food chains, Arby's might "have the meats," but its thick, salty hash brown-like Potato Cakes are a much-beloved chain staple. Now, consumers will be able to enjoy these treats year 'round from the comfort of their own homes. According to social media reports, bags of the side dish will be coming to grocery store frozen food aisles nationwide sometime in the very near future. No specific date has been named, but the Arby's potatoes will allegedly be sold in a one-pound bag.
This won't be the first time Arby's has tried to sell its side-dishes to home diners. The fast food brand's Curly Fries have been sold in frozen bags for years and are considered the best frozen fries you can buy, per our ranking of frozen french fry brands. Arby's also began selling its Crinkle Cut Fries in the frozen food aisle after debuting the side in-store in 2021. Fans of the sandwich-slinging outpost can pick those sides up at their favorite supermarket right now — or head to Arby's for a fresh serving of Potato Cakes, which have been back on the menu since 2025 after a public outcry.
Potato Cakes have become a meal-completing must-have for Arby's fans
Arby's Potato Cakes are so popular that their recent removal from the chain's menu caused a big stir — and even resulted in a humorous response from Arby's when the side returned on a more permanent basis. These underrated fast food items were removed for the first time in 2021, making a quick return in 2024 before becoming a regular fixture on the menu. The company has even vowed never to remove them again.
The 2024 retirement of the treat resulted in enough of a hue and cry that, when Arby's brought the Potato Cakes back in 2025, it jokingly "entered" into what they called a "pre-class action lawsuit." Launching a now-defunct website and call number, Arby's made a solemn promise to keep the Potato Cakes on the menu until December 31, 2026. If the chain did take them off its roster, everyone who signed into the "suit" would be awarded $1 million in free food.
Fortunately, fans of those golden-brown triangles won't have to wait for another disappearance and eventual revival. Now that Arby's Potato Cakes appear to be coming to grocery stores, folks will be able to feast on them any time they want to. Although, you will have to go through the drive-thru if you want any of Arby's delicious sauces.